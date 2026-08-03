Cardi B Celebrates "WAP" Going Diamond: 'Thank You For Streaming and Making History With Us'

Cardi B made history on Monday (Aug. 3) when her Megan Thee Stallion-featuring song “WAP” became certified Diamond by the RIAA.
In a post shared on X, Cardi expressed her gratitude towards everyone who made the moment possible.
“Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us,” she wrote.
According to XXL, “WAP” marks the first collaboration between two female rappers to reach Diamond status.
“Me and @theestallion really did that!!!” Cardi wrote.
“WOWW omg diamond sisterrr thank you for having me,” Megan responded to Cardi’s post.
The accolades for Cardi don’t stop there. She now holds the record for most RIAA Diamond certified songs by a female rapper with four, as reported by Chart Data. The other three tracks are “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and the Maroon 5 collaboration “Girls Like You.”
A song becomes certified Diamond when it reaches 10x Platinum, selling 10 million units.
Cardi shows no signs of slowing down.
Even after releasing her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? last year, which was followed by the Little Miss Drama Tour, the rapper dropped a new song “AH HA” on Friday.
Cardi encouraged her fans to “go run it up in the clubs… the weddings.. the funerals” in an Instagram post.