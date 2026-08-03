Cardi B Celebrates "WAP" Going Diamond: 'Thank You For Streaming and Making History With Us'

Cardi B made history on Monday (Aug. 3) when her Megan Thee Stallion-featuring song “WAP” became certified Diamond by the RIAA.

In a post shared on X, Cardi expressed her gratitude towards everyone who made the moment possible.

“Love y’all so much… thank you for streaming and making history with us,” she wrote.

According to XXL, “WAP” marks the first collaboration between two female rappers to reach Diamond status.

“Me and @theestallion really did that!!!” Cardi wrote.