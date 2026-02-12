50 Cent Responds to Katt Williams Joking About Him

50 Cent claimed he heard Katt Williams “was a crack head” in a since-deleted Instagram post responding to a joke made by the comedian in his latest stand-up special. “Kat think I set him up in SHREVEPORT, he was talking to David Chappell back stage and didn't see Michael Blackson hit the stage, I think he said he smoke CRACK, or he was a crack head 😆 that's why he mad at me. LOL,” he wrote.

The post comes after the 54-year-old comedian joked in the Netflix special Katt Williams: The Last Report about the shape of 50 Cent’s head, comparing it to a square. The since-deleted post was accompanied by a post from comedian Rob Kazi, who shared a video after he was “caught” posting laughing emojis in the comments.

50 has since changed his tone regarding Katt’s joke. “Damn KAT shooting at me, that’s my man,” he wrote. “Alright I’m taking a break before I don’t have no friends. Ok I got a box head, it’s cool.”