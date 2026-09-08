Chris Martins
Joined May 2016 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Mac Miller Is High on Life (and Maybe, Probably, a Girl)
In this 2016 profile, Mac prepared to release an album composed entirely of love songs, a rare thing in rap. A new love in his life had him energized.
Chris Martins1 day ago
Mortal Coil: How Mac Miller Reminded Us to Live
Mac Miller, who died at the age of 26, was bigger than any vessel that would contain him.
Chris Martins2929 days ago
From Tehran to Toronto: Meet Cash, the Man Behind the Weeknd and XO
Meet Amir "Cash" Esmailian, the man who dropped everything to jumpstart the Weeknd's career, in his first in-depth profile.
Chris Martins3426 days ago