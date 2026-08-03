Back in June 2013, when Mac Miller was releasing his sophomore album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, we caught up with the young rapper and asked him a very important question: what were his 25 favorite albums.

Because Mac was Mac—an eclectic mind who was raised on a wide spectrum of music—his list featured everyone from Bob Dylan to Bob Marley to 50 Cent to King Krule.

After first threatening to make a troll list where he listed the Backstreet Boys at the top of his list, Mac talked about the Harlem artist who inspired him to start rapping, what people really mean to say when they hate on Lil Wayne, and why he thought ScHoolboy Q was going to drop the best TDE album yet.

That level of exploration can be seen in the music of Mac; there's maybe no better example than the electric Swimming, which was released a month before Mac would die.

Today is the eighth-year anniversary of Swimming. To celebrate the album, we decided to rerun the list. Here are Mac Miller's 25 favorite albums of all time.