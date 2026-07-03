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Latest Stories
Music
India.Arie Doubles Down on "Spend Dat" and Music Executives Criticism: 'Make Wise Choices Y'all'
Arie recently suggested she wasn't a fan of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" and questioned people celebrating the legacy of Clive Davis.
Joe Price13 days ago
Music
India.Arie Criticizes 'Mass Acceptance' of Yung Miami Song "Spend Dat"
The R&B and soul vocalist urged listeners to "make wise choices" about the music they consume.
Jaelani Turner-Williams15 days ago