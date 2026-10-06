Young Thug Reveals He’s Making an R&B Album: ‘Most of the Songs Are Sexual’

Thug teased “sexual” content on the album along with tracks about “heartbreak.”

The rapper cited Mary J. Blige as an inspiration on the project and wants to work with the nine-time Grammy winner.

Young Thug announced on podcast The Crew Has It that his next solo album will be an R&B record.

Young Thug has been laying down vocals for his eventual R&B album. The UY SCUTI rapper revealed the sound of his next album backstage at ComplexCon LA in the Tuesday (Oct. 6) episode of The Crew Has It. While Thug’s music is mainly rap-oriented, for roughly fifteen years fans have known him for having a melodic delivery. "I'm going R&B," Thug said around the 23-minute mark of the video, confirming that the album will be released this year. “It’s [inspired by] Mary J. [Blige].”

"Most of the songs are sexual, though," Thug added. "It ain't... it's probably like two or three heartbreak songs. Most of them is just like fun times." The Atlanta native also shared that because he’s been “super in love” with his fiancée, R&B singer Mariah the Scientist, he’s more interested in dropping a more melodic, less rap-focused project. “I ain't making that many heartbreak songs in an R&B album ‘cause we’re having fun right now,” Thug continued.

When podcast co-host Gianni Paolo offered to connect Thug with Blige, the “Hustle” artist jumped at the chance, although he’s met the nine-time Grammy winner before. Elsewhere in the interview, Thug teased a future project with Drake, possibly titled What a Time to Be a Slime, a play on Drizzy’s 2015 project with Future, What a Time to Be Alive.

The forthcoming R&B album will be Thug’s first solo release since his fourth album UY SCUTI arrived last September and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The YSL compilation Slime Language 3 followed in August.