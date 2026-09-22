Music

Young Thug Fan Reportedly Figured Out How to Text the Rapper While He Was in Jail

The rapper apparently did not know about a feature on his jail-issued iPad that would let him text family and friends.

Young Thug on stage wearing a red feathered hat, sunglasses, and a white sleeveless shirt, holding a microphone.
Image via Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Key Takeaways

  • A fan reportedly discovered how to text Young Thug through the rapper’s jail iPad and helped him connect with Mariah The Scientist.
  • After the fan sent her support and passed along the messaging instructions, the rapper replied, “Thank u so so much... luv!!”
  • His team later arranged a meet-and-greet, where he reportedly recognized the fan as soon as she introduced herself.

A Young Thug fan supposedly figured out how to text the rapper while he was in jail.

According to ThuggerDaily, the rapper did not realize he could text family and friends through his jail iPad, and a friend of the admin for the fan page somehow managed to get in touch with Thugger.

As seen in screenshots from the alleged text messages, the fan apologized for violating Thug’s privacy before sending her love and support.

“who [sic] do I send this info to my wife?” Thugger reportedly wrote, referring to longtime partner Mariah The Scientist. “if u can please TeX her how to download and be able to text me [redacted phone number]”

“okay she got the info. I'm sending you a letter, I hope you'll look out for it! literall makes my day to be able to help you connect w/ your wife!” the fan wrote.

“Thank u so so much... luv!!” Thugger wrote back.

In a separate post, ThuggerDaily wrote that the rapper’s team was able to get the fan a meet and greet and that he remembered her “as soon as she said her name.”

Thug was arrested in May 2022 on gang and racketeering charges in the YSL case, which went on to become the longest trial in Georgia history. With the help of Atlanta defense attorney Brian Steel, Thugger was released in October 2024.

After four years together, Thug proposed to Mariah in December 2025 during his Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends concert in Atlanta, where she performed as a guest.

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