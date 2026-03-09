Music

Young Thug Wonders When Fiancée Mariah the Scientist Is 'Coming Home'

The 'UY Scuti' is looking for his fiancée after proposing to her in December.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug attends a game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2025-26 Emirates Cup on November 25, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

Young Thug wanted to know the whereabouts of his fiancée, R&B vocalist Mariah the Scientist, in response to a person who seemingly predicted the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday morning (March 9), the UY SCUTI rapper reposted a tweet from someone who predicted in 2013 that a coronavirus was “coming.” Rather than reflect on the global pandemic that began in 2020, Thug had a question about his longtime partner: “When is Mariah coming home?”

He later clarified that he was asking when she’s returning home from tour, referring to the original poster as a “psychic.”


The “Burning Blue” singer, who began dating Thugger in 2021, shouldn’t be too far. Just days after Mariah hinted towards marriage, last December, the rapper proposed to his longtime partner during his holiday benefit concert in Atlanta. Mariah is now flaunting a massive pink diamond engagement ring designed by Jewelry Unlimited.

Just last month, Thug referred to Mariah as his “wife” while addressing a viral video of him dancing with a female fan. Days later, Thug tweeted about the clip again to deny that he was flirting with the woman.

“I knew it was a camera recording lol the first time I walked pass her she was already on liv asking me for a pic,” he tweeted. “I said no cause it would’ve made everybody want one, but when I was leaving I just made sure I got in her video on some cool shit for my fans since they all leaving me 🤣🤣 jk”

But while Thugger spends his spare time on social media, his fiancée is currently on tour until late May, and she’s even invited her haters to attend.

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