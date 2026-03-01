Music

Young Thug Clarifies Video of Him Dancing With Woman: ‘I Have a Wife’

The rapper denied wrongdoing after a clip of him dancing with a woman spread online, saying it was just a friendly moment with a fan.

Young Thug in a black hoodie and red cap stands next to Mariah the Scientist with long brown hair, both smiling indoors.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Young Thug is clearing the air after a viral video showed him dancing with a woman, pushing back after social media users suggested his fiancée, Mariah The Scientist, “deserves better.”

On Saturday (Feb. 28), the Atlanta rapper quoted the video on X, insisting it was harmless.

“Just was walking pass the camera and danced with a fan on some cool shit don’t make it nun crazy,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “And yes I already saw the camera lol I have a wife.”

Thug later returned with another post where he wrote, “N***a can’t even show luv to fans lol I was just being nice and having fun with humans. I don’t know that girl or want too,no shade to her tho she’s beautiful.”

Despite referring to himself as having a “wife,” Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are not legally married. The couple recently got engaged after he proposed during his “Hometown Hero” benefit concert in Atlanta in December 2025.

The engagement marked a major step in their relationship, which began in 2021 and lasted into his incarceration. The proposal also followed a brief breakup between the two before they reconciled and moved forward together.

Young Thug has largely kept his personal life private in recent months, especially following his release from jail after resolving his lengthy legal case. His latest post suggests he’s intent on maintaining clarity around his relationship while brushing off viral moments that spark online chatter.

Neither Young Thug nor Mariah the Scientist has publicly commented further beyond his initial response.

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