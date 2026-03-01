Young Thug Clarifies Video of Him Dancing With Woman: ‘I Have a Wife’

Young Thug is clearing the air after a viral video showed him dancing with a woman, pushing back after social media users suggested his fiancée, Mariah The Scientist, “deserves better.”

On Saturday (Feb. 28), the Atlanta rapper quoted the video on X, insisting it was harmless.

“Just was walking pass the camera and danced with a fan on some cool shit don’t make it nun crazy,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “And yes I already saw the camera lol I have a wife.”

Thug later returned with another post where he wrote, “N***a can’t even show luv to fans lol I was just being nice and having fun with humans. I don’t know that girl or want too,no shade to her tho she’s beautiful.”