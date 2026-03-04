Music

Mariah the Scientist Confronts Haters by Touting Sold Out Tour: ‘You Should See It in Person'

The 'Hearts Sold Separately' vocalist flexed her sold out tour after years of being criticized on social media for her live performances.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Mariah The Scientist performs onstage at Radio City Music Hall on February 27, 2026 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for ABA

Mariah the Scientist has the stats to prove that she’s a star.

Over the years, the Hearts Sold Separately artist has been criticized on social media, being deemed as having light-skinned privilege and a questionable stage presence. Just last month, public speaker and author Feminista Jones reposted a video of Mariah performing in Virginia Beach and scolded the singer for her choreography and live vocals.

“What the actual hell. No way she gets away with this if she’s dark skinned,” Jones claimed.

Some replied in defense of Mariah, alleging that Jones was being colorist while questioning what Mariah’s artistry has to do with her complexion. Jones doubled down on her initial thoughts by commenting, “I don't argue with people who regularly use SnapChat. Grow up.”

Although Mariah didn’t respond to anyone in particular, the she later posted about her recent successes, including a sold-out tour.

“125k tickets sold all on my own… Packed from the front to the back & not a single lyric goes unsung. It’s really something, u should see it in person,” she commented.

Mariah went on to share that she’s able to financially support her family with the help of her sister, Morgan, as her manager, and a cousin, who’s her assistant.

“My fans (friends) have grown with me and related to me in ways that I never thought were possible,” she continued. “I can’t believe I actually let your negative opinions bother me years ago when you all tried convincing me that what’s for me isn’t for me.”

Mariah added that she finds it “most amusing” when people reduce her to being “dumb” or “just a pretty face.” “When in all actuality, it requires much intellect & creativity to take a small seed and grow it to what it has become. Very fruitful to say the least,” she concluded.

Mariah has also been flourishing in her personal life. Last December, she got engaged to her longtime partner, rapper Young Thug.

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