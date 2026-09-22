Sneakers

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5: Everything You Need to Know

Here's how to buy the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 releasing in September.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5
Adidas just unveiled the Adizero Adios Pro 5. Via Adidas

Adidas has unveiled the Adizero Adios Pro 5, bringing the technology used in its record-shattering $500 Adizero Evo Pro 3 to the more attainable Pro series.

The Adidas Adizero Pro 5’s unveiling comes ahead of this Sunday’s 2026 Berlin Marathon, which is one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors the brand has sponsored since 2011.

This is also an exciting time for fans of the Adidas Running line, given that the brand had two sponsored athletes, Sabastian Sawe and Yomif Kejelcha, break the sub-two-hour marathon barrier at the London Marathon in April, which required them to run at least four minutes and 33 seconds per mile for 26.2 miles. Both athletes wore the Adizero Evo Pro 3, which features the innovations used for the latest Adizero Adios Pro 5.

“Every record we've helped athletes achieve has taught us more. The Adizero Adios Pro 5 transforms those learnings into our most advanced race-day shoe yet, empowering more runners to chase their own fastest performance,” Stephan Scholten, Adidas’ VP of product, said.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 is available starting today, Sept. 22. Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5.

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What new innovations does the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 have compared to the previous versions?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 has received a significant upgrade as compared to the previous Adios Pro 4. The upper is completely redesigned with LightLock 2.0, featuring new ventilated zones, internal support bands, and an updated heel for lockdown. Replacing the Energyrods tech is a new carbon-infused Energyrim that wraps around the Lightstrike Pro foam midsole, providing nine percent more energy return.

How much does the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 weigh?

Adidas confirmed that the Adizero Adios Pro 5 weighs an average of 177 grams, depending on the size. This means that the new model weighs 23 grams, or 12 percent, lighter than the previous Adios Pro 4.

When is the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 releasing?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 launches today, Sept. 22.

Where will the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 be available?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 is releasing at Adidas.com and at select Adidas stockists.

How much does the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 cost?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 5 retails for $275.

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