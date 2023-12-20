These Are the Women Who Blew Up Drake and Morgan Wallen’s Car in “You Broke My Heart” Video

Drake's new music video comes with a surprise twist, and no, it's not just that he and co-star Morgan Wallen were blown up in a car.

In the Theo Skudra-directed "You Broke My Heart," which was released today, models Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris steal the show, although it's unbeknownst to many who the ladies are. According to a deep-dive from Uproxx, Drake began following the women on Instagram around the Los Angeles date of the It's Alla Blur Tour in October.

On IG, Drake tagged Wallen, Matthews, and Morris, the latter being the ones who "blew up" the rapper and Wallen in "You Broke My Heart." The women spent the rest of the six-minute video flexing about the arson, reciting lyrics and dancing in front of police officers.