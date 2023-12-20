These Are the Women Who Blew Up Drake and Morgan Wallen’s Car in “You Broke My Heart” Video

Drake's new music video comes with a surprise twist, and no, it's not just that he and co-star Morgan Wallen were blown up in a car.
In the Theo Skudra-directed "You Broke My Heart," which was released today, models Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris steal the show, although it's unbeknownst to many who the ladies are. According to a deep-dive from Uproxx, Drake began following the women on Instagram around the Los Angeles date of the It's Alla Blur Tour in October.
On IG, Drake tagged Wallen, Matthews, and Morris, the latter being the ones who "blew up" the rapper and Wallen in "You Broke My Heart." The women spent the rest of the six-minute video flexing about the arson, reciting lyrics and dancing in front of police officers.
On Matthews' Instagram, she thanked Drake and Wallen, calling the artists "two goats."
"Feeling so thankful for everyone that made this happen. If you know me and Tay then you know how much this means to us. It is so beyond surreal and we are so proud to be a part of this production..." she wrote in her caption.
Drake's For All the Dogs visuals have been his most unexpected yet, including his meme-filled "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, the mob-themed "Polar Opposites," the festive "Another Late Night," and his son Adonis' adorable appearances in "8AM in Charlotte" and "My Man Freestyle."
Since Grace Matthews and Taylor Morris likely met Drake while he was on the road, maybe they'll show up as surprise guests during his and Cole's It's All A Blur Tour – As Big As the What? in 2024.