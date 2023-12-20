Drake Drops "You Broke My Heart" Video Co-Starring Morgan Wallen

Drake and Morgan Wallen can't escape fate in the music video for "You Broke My Heart." The link-up is appropriate, as Wallen surpassed Drizzy in March for the most simultaneous entries on the Billboard Hot 100.
For the visual's pivotal explosive moment, Drake and fellow Lil Durk collaborator Wallen try to flee their scorned exes, who blow up their getaway car.
The Theo Skudra-directed "You Broke My Heart" video is Drake's latest cinematic masterpiece from his latest album For All the Dogs. It follows singles "Slime You Out" featuring SZA, "8AM in Charlotte," "Rich Baby Daddy" with SZA and Sexyy Red, and "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole. The song debuted as one of six songs added to Dogs for the Scary Hours Edition deluxe.
The For All the Dogs era continues in January 2024, when Drake and Cole hit the road for the It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As the What?, which begins Jan. 18 in Denver.