Travis Scott Names Oasis, Van Halen, Parliament as Influences on Sixth Album

Scott credited Halen’s “mega-choruses and hard bass lines” before describing his effort to create music meant for stadium-level fanfare. “I’m like, OK, I need to double down on trying to make something that can reach the person that’s all the way back in the bowl, so how do I reach them like the person that’s right next to me,” he told Variety. “So that’s what I’m on—trying to elevate the show to a more theater aspect.”

Scott told fans to “stay tuned” for the rollout of his upcoming album, adding that Utopia was “supposed to be a play.” The album received a visual album treatment in Circus Maximus, which had a limited release in select theaters and is available to watch on YouTube.

In a Rolling Stone cover story in January, Scott expanded on his vision for his next album to have a “stadium status.”

"How could people so far away feel so close? How can the music be so big but grounded?” Scott pondered. “Taking raw elements and making it feel, like, euphoric. Man, finding new rhythms, but nothing too hard to take in."