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Travis Scott Names Oasis, Van Halen, Parliament as Influences on Sixth Album

The Houston rapper confirmed that his follow-up to 'UTOPIA' is in the works.

Travis Scott speaks onstage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 press conference at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026 in New York City.
Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics

Travis Scott has prepared fans for his sixth studio album by listing the project’s influences in a new interview with Variety.

The Houston rapper, who stars in new adventure epic The Odyssey, confirmed to the outlet in an interview published Wednesday (July 22) that his sixth LP, the follow-up to his 2023 album, UTOPIA, is in progress. Scott named a multiple influences that shape the album’s sound, including Parliament, Oasis, Van Halen, his Cactus Jack artist Don Toliver, Raphael Saadiq, and Daft Punk.

Scott credited Halen’s “mega-choruses and hard bass lines” before describing his effort to create music meant for stadium-level fanfare.

“I’m like, OK, I need to double down on trying to make something that can reach the person that’s all the way back in the bowl, so how do I reach them like the person that’s right next to me,” he told Variety. “So that’s what I’m on—trying to elevate the show to a more theater aspect.”

Scott told fans to “stay tuned” for the rollout of his upcoming album, adding that Utopia was “supposed to be a play.” The album received a visual album treatment in Circus Maximus, which had a limited release in select theaters and is available to watch on YouTube.

In a Rolling Stone cover story in January, Scott expanded on his vision for his next album to have a “stadium status.”

"How could people so far away feel so close? How can the music be so big but grounded?” Scott pondered. “Taking raw elements and making it feel, like, euphoric. Man, finding new rhythms, but nothing too hard to take in."

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