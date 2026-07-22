Travis Scott Recalls Cheating on 'The Odyssey' Essay Assigned by His Grandma

Long before he starred in The Odyssey, Travis Scott was punished by his grandmother for not reading the epic Homer poem.

In a new cover story in Variety, Scott admitted that when his paternal grandmother, Bernice Webster, an English professor, assigned the eighth-century BC poem as part of his childhood summer reading curriculum.

Rather than taking the assignment seriously, the UTOPIA rapper rushed through the project out of disinterest.

“That summer, she made me do an essay on the book, and I did some CliffsNotes bullshit,” Scott told the publication. “I got a whoopin’ because I lied about reading it.”

Scott plays a bard in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the epic, which premiered in theaters last Friday (July 17). The moment has been celebrated by Grandma Webster.