Tina Knowles Recalls Beyoncé's 'Dangerous' Tour Malfunction: 'She Drives Me Crazy

One year after the Cowboy Carter Tour, Tina Knowles continues to be shocked at the mid-air stunts performed by her oldest daughter, Beyoncé.

Ms. Tina, who also shares R&B vocalist Solange with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles, recounted Beyoncé’s daring 2025 performances on the September 22 episode of British talk sho Dan I couldn’t believe it memories a powerful thing. Absolutely remember do you remember lime Ricky’s was a Thornell thing like 60 style diner classic remember blueberry Hill went to York one year there was one in New York blueberry Hill what’s your name? This Morning.

Around the 5:45-minute mark of the video below, co-host Cat Deeley brought up a suspended car malfunctioning on a June 2025 date of the tour, which frightened Ms. Tina, who was in attendance.

“I was on a platform, and so I had to fight my way through the crowd because I knew what was going on but other people didn't because, her being a professional, she kept singing through it,” the Cécred co-founder explained.