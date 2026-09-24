Music

Tina Knowles Recalls Beyoncé's 'Dangerous' Tour Malfunction: 'She Drives Me Crazy

The Cécred co-founder recalled her oldest daughter's mid-air stunts on the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyoncé, Tina Knowles at the "Mufasa: The Lion King" premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

One year after the Cowboy Carter Tour, Tina Knowles continues to be shocked at the mid-air stunts performed by her oldest daughter, Beyoncé.

Ms. Tina, who also shares R&B vocalist Solange with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles, recounted Beyoncé’s daring 2025 performances on the September 22 episode of British talk sho Dan I couldn’t believe it memories a powerful thing. Absolutely remember do you remember lime Ricky’s was a Thornell thing like 60 style diner classic remember blueberry Hill went to York one year there was one in New York blueberry Hill what’s your name? This Morning.

Around the 5:45-minute mark of the video below, co-host Cat Deeley brought up a suspended car malfunctioning on a June 2025 date of the tour, which frightened Ms. Tina, who was in attendance.

“I was on a platform, and so I had to fight my way through the crowd because I knew what was going on but other people didn't because, her being a professional, she kept singing through it,” the Cécred co-founder explained.

“And the car was turning, and I was like, ‘She's holding that car up,’” Ms. Tina continued. “She literally was holding herself in it because she would have fallen out and, you know, I don't like the flying anyway.”

The Matriarch author added that her daughter has “been flying for 20 years.”

“And every time I'm like, ‘Are you crazy?’ And it's raining and she's flying in a horseshoe and it's pouring down raining and I'm like, ‘Oh my god,’” she continued.

Ms. Tina called Beyoncé an “athlete” who’s “very strong” and was able to keep herself steady during the tilted prop malfunction.

“Thank God, because she had to hold herself in to keep from falling out. And it was so dangerous,” she said. “And then she got on a horseshoe and went across the thing. She drives me crazy.”

The dangerous scene occurred during the Houston date of the Cowboy Carter Tour, and after resuming the show, the 35-time Grammy winner thanked her fans for their willingness to catch her if she fell.

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