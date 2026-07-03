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Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn't Make Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'
Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé didn’t rescue him from struggle — he built wealth in the ’80s before creating a musical empire that rewrote the girl group playbook.
Mathew Knowles Clarifies Comment About Tina Knowles’ Role in Destiny’s Child
The former Destiny’s Child manager says he was asking a question, not criticizing Tina Knowles, after the interview clip sparked backlash online.
Mathew Knowles Interview Walk-Out Reportedly Caught Journalist Off Guard
A leaked video clip showed Beyoncé's father abruptly ending an interview with a New York TV station after a question about Tina Knowles.
Mathew Knowles Has Awkward Moment Over Tina Knowles Question About Destiny’s Child: 'We’ll Stop Now'
When asked about Tina Knowles’ role in shaping Destiny’s Child, Mathew pushed back before cutting the conversation short.
Mathew Knowles Recalls Carrying a Gun, Weed and Crown Royal While Touring With UGK
Knowles previously managed rapper Lil O, who toured with UGK.
Tina Knowles Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: 'I Was in Disbelief'
After a missed screening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Tina shared she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer last year. She's now cancer-free.
Mathew Knowles Blames Beyoncé’s Label Columbia Records for Past Album of the Year Snubs at Grammys
Beyoncé’s father and former manager thinks the label’s campaign strategies might be why she has yet to win the top prize.
Mathew Knowles Says He’s Departing From the Music Industry
Mathew Knowles says he's retiring from the music industry. He's known for launching the careers of Destiny's Child, as well as those of Beyoncé and Solange.
Mathew Knowles Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer (UPDATE)
The 67-year-old opened up about it all in a segment on 'Good Morning America.'
Beyoncé's Dad Saw the Infamous Solange/Jay Z Elevator Tape and 'Laughed So Hard'
We've all seen the infamous Solange/Jay Z elevator tape. We've heard from both Beyoncé and Jay, artistically and personally. But what did Bey's dad think?
Beyoncé’s Father Got Some Strong Reactions After Claiming She's Successful Because of Her Skin Color
In an interview with 'Ebony,' the Knowles sisters' father gets into a discussion about colorism.
Mathew Knowles Is Still Trying To Stay Relevant
Just fade away, man.