Matthew Knowles

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Latest Stories

Mathew Knowles Rejects the Notion that Beyoncé Made Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'
Pop Culture

Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn't Make Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'

Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé didn’t rescue him from struggle — he built wealth in the ’80s before creating a musical empire that rewrote the girl group playbook.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago
Mathew Knowles in a black suit and glasses stands in front of a white backdrop with logos.
Music

Mathew Knowles Clarifies Comment About Tina Knowles’ Role in Destiny’s Child

The former Destiny’s Child manager says he was asking a question, not criticizing Tina Knowles, after the interview clip sparked backlash online.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
Mathew Knowles.
Music

Mathew Knowles Interview Walk-Out Reportedly Caught Journalist Off Guard

A leaked video clip showed Beyoncé's father abruptly ending an interview with a New York TV station after a question about Tina Knowles.

Alex Ocho135 days ago
Tina Knowles and husband Mathew Knowles during 2005 BET Awards - Backstage and Audience at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.
Pop Culture

Mathew Knowles Has Awkward Moment Over Tina Knowles Question About Destiny’s Child: 'We’ll Stop Now'

When asked about Tina Knowles’ role in shaping Destiny’s Child, Mathew pushed back before cutting the conversation short.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Matthew Knowles and UGK
Music

Mathew Knowles Recalls Carrying a Gun, Weed and Crown Royal While Touring With UGK

Knowles previously managed rapper Lil O, who toured with UGK.

Trey Alston178 days ago
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Tina Knowles with long wavy hair and red lipstick stands in front of a blue background with text. She's wearing a black dress.
Music

Tina Knowles Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: 'I Was in Disbelief'

After a missed screening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Tina shared she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer last year. She's now cancer-free.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Music

Mathew Knowles Blames Beyoncé’s Label Columbia Records for Past Album of the Year Snubs at Grammys

Beyoncé’s father and former manager thinks the label’s campaign strategies might be why she has yet to win the top prize.

Alex Ocho893 days ago
mathew knowles retire
Music

Mathew Knowles Says He’s Departing From the Music Industry

Mathew Knowles says he's retiring from the music industry. He's known for launching the careers of Destiny's Child, as well as those of Beyoncé and Solange.

tara mahadevan1966 days ago
Mathew Knowles visits SiriusXM Studios
Pop Culture

Mathew Knowles Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer (UPDATE)

The 67-year-old opened up about it all in a segment on 'Good Morning America.'

Xavier Hamilton2482 days ago
Matthew Knowles Laughs at Solange Elevator Footage
Pop Culture

Beyoncé's Dad Saw the Infamous Solange/Jay Z Elevator Tape and 'Laughed So Hard'

We've all seen the infamous Solange/Jay Z elevator tape. We've heard from both Beyoncé and Jay, artistically and personally. But what did Bey's dad think?

Marco Margaritoff3032 days ago
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Matthew Knowles poses with Beyoncé and Tina.
Music

Beyoncé’s Father Got Some Strong Reactions After Claiming She's Successful Because of Her Skin Color

In an interview with 'Ebony,' the Knowles sisters' father gets into a discussion about colorism.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3083 days ago

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