Solange

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AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mathew Knowles speaks during the panel 'The Gen Z Boomer Millennial Showdown' at Austin Marriott Downtown on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Music

Mathew Knowles Says Early Detection Saved Him From Breast Cancer

The music executive shared that he "knew a lot" about breast cancer because he used to sell mammography equipment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Solange Dispels Notion She’s ‘Always on Vacation,’ Says She Relies on Nature for Her ‘Wellness’

Solange explained that she moved near “hiking trails, rivers, and the sea” to “actively” make nature and exercise a part of her wellness routine.

Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Tiny Harris 'Wouldn't Want' Sons to Date Older Women But Thinks There's a 'Double Standard'

The mother of four, who is five years older than her husband, T.I., said she wouldn’t encourage her sons to date women twice their age.

Jaelani Turner-Williams108 days ago
Juelz Smith and Tommie Lee are in a Rumored Relationship
Pop Culture

Julez Smith and Tommie Lee Spark Dating Rumors After Clips From Night Out Go Viral

Inside the viral clips fans are dissecting, from their chemistry to the 20-year age gap and their flirty weekend together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo115 days ago
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Lil Wayne with his daughter Reginae Carter on the left; Solange Knowles on the right, posing at separate events.
Music

Reginae Carter Says Lil Wayne Had a ‘Few’ Girlfriends, Including Solange

The rapper’s daughter reflected on growing up around her dad’s relationships.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
Split image. Left: 50 Cent in a Hornets jersey performing. Right: T.I. in a white hoodie at an event.
Music

50 Cent Seemingly Says T.I. Has ‘Little F*cked up Albino Kids,’ Uses Beyoncé’s Family as Memes

The rappers recently reignited their feud after 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
Wale in a purple outfit and sunglasses; Solange Knowles in a sheer black top, posing separately.
Music

Wale Addresses Speculation He Dated Solange, Says They Were Just ‘Real Good Friends'

Wale denied ever dating Solange Knowles despite past speculation.

Mark Elibert212 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Omarion attends the Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Solange Knowles attends as USC Thornton School of Music appoints Solange Knowles “Scholar-In-Residence” in collaboration with Saint Heron at USC Thornton School of Music on October 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Omarion Says He Dated Solange as Teens: ‘She Was Deep’

The artists dated as teens when B2K opened for Destiny's Child overseas.

Jaelani Turner-Williams227 days ago
Crown Royal and Solange Knowles for Saint Heron celebrate partnership on August 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Solange Launches Saint Heron Library to Preserve Black Literature and Periodicals

The online library contains digitized first editions of books, magazines, and essays from primarily Black authors.

Alex Gonzalez293 days ago
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Tina Knowles with long wavy hair and red lipstick stands in front of a blue background with text. She's wearing a black dress.
Music

Tina Knowles Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: 'I Was in Disbelief'

After a missed screening during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Tina shared she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer last year. She's now cancer-free.

Alex Ocho451 days ago
Julez Smith at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in in Elmont, New York.
Style

Juelz Smith Says Being From a Famous Family Opens 'Doors,' But Understands 'Nepo Baby' Label

The model and son of Solange doesn't think that being from a famous family is "a positive or a negative."

Jaelani Turner-Williams519 days ago
Solange
Pop Culture

Solange Shares Short Film 'Shakersss.mov'

The video was directed by and features the multidisciplinary artist.

tara mahadevan532 days ago
beyonce
Music

Watch Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland Pay Homage to Tina Knowles

Beyoncé and Rowland were in attendance when Ms. Tina Knowles accepted her award from 'Glamour' in New York last night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams646 days ago
Fabolous and Beyoncé performing at separate concerts.
Music

Fabolous Recalls Beyoncé Confronting Him Over Solange Lyric: ‘You Never Know Who’s Listening’

Fab said he's more selective with how he mentions people in his bars these days after that meeting with Bey.

Mark Elibert665 days ago
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Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Solange performing on stage. Cardi B wears a sequined sports jersey, Meek Mill in casual wear, and Solange in a chic ensemble
Music

Cardi B, Meek Mill, Solange, and More Speak Out After Body Cam Footage Shows Police Murder Sonya Massey

Dvsn, Nick Young, and President Joe Biden were among the voices criticizing the actions of former sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson.

Alex Ocho724 days ago

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