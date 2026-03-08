Music

Mathew Knowles Clarifies Comment About Tina Knowles’ Role in Destiny’s Child

The former Destiny’s Child manager says he was asking a question, not criticizing Tina Knowles, after the interview clip sparked backlash online.

Mathew Knowles in a black suit and glasses stands in front of a white backdrop with logos.
(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Mathew Knowles is addressing backlash after a viral interview clip sparked debate about his comments regarding ex-wife Tina Knowles and her role in the success of Destiny's Child.

During a recent appearance on PIX11 with anchor Kendis Gibson, Knowles raised eyebrows when he responded to a question about Tina's contributions to the group by asking, "What work did she put in?" The moment quickly circulated online, with many viewers interpreting the remark as dismissive. Now, Knowles says his words were misunderstood.

In an interview with Page Six published earlier this week, the longtime music manager explained that his comment was meant as a question rather than a critique. He said he was trying to clarify what the interviewer meant when discussing Tina's role in shaping the group.

"I didn't know what he meant by that," Knowles said, referring to Gibson's comment about Tina's contributions. "So I asked calmly, 'What work did she put in?' That was a question."

Knowles added that he believes Tina's work with the group, particularly styling and image development, has always deserved recognition. According to him, pointing out her creative contributions was meant to highlight her impact, not diminish it.

"If someone just says she did hair, and I say she also handled styling, isn't that giving her flowers?" he said.

The former Destiny's Child manager also said he was surprised by how quickly the clip spread online and by the negative reaction it generated.

"You can't find a negative thing I've ever said about Tina," Knowles said. "People try to bait us into being against each other."

Knowles also stressed that he maintains a positive relationship with Tina Knowles, whom he was married to for more than three decades before their divorce in 2011. He said he prefers not to describe her as his "ex-wife," calling the term unnecessarily negative.

"She's my former wife," he explained. "I give her that respect."

The viral clip also captured Knowles ending the interview early after Gibson suggested that the success of Destiny's Child was the result of a "joint effort" involving multiple people.

Despite the backlash, Knowles insists his comments were misinterpreted and said he is considering potential legal action over what he believes was a misleading portrayal of the conversation.

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