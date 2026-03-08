Mathew Knowles Clarifies Comment About Tina Knowles’ Role in Destiny’s Child

Mathew Knowles is addressing backlash after a viral interview clip sparked debate about his comments regarding ex-wife Tina Knowles and her role in the success of Destiny's Child.

During a recent appearance on PIX11 with anchor Kendis Gibson, Knowles raised eyebrows when he responded to a question about Tina's contributions to the group by asking, "What work did she put in?" The moment quickly circulated online, with many viewers interpreting the remark as dismissive. Now, Knowles says his words were misunderstood.

In an interview with Page Six published earlier this week, the longtime music manager explained that his comment was meant as a question rather than a critique. He said he was trying to clarify what the interviewer meant when discussing Tina's role in shaping the group.

"I didn't know what he meant by that," Knowles said, referring to Gibson's comment about Tina's contributions. "So I asked calmly, 'What work did she put in?' That was a question."

Knowles added that he believes Tina's work with the group, particularly styling and image development, has always deserved recognition. According to him, pointing out her creative contributions was meant to highlight her impact, not diminish it.