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Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn't Make Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'
Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé didn’t rescue him from struggle — he built wealth in the ’80s before creating a musical empire that rewrote the girl group playbook.
Mathew Knowles Says Early Detection Saved Him From Breast Cancer
The music executive shared that he "knew a lot" about breast cancer because he used to sell mammography equipment.
Tina Knowles Gets 'Emotional' Watching Blue Ivy Carter Join Beyoncé at Met Gala
Tina Knowles opens up about the emotional Met Gala moment, Blue Ivy’s rare red-carpet appearance, and the déjà vu of Beyoncé’s teen rise to fame.
Tina Knowles' Gumbo Booth Closure: Customer Vomiting Blood Led to Food Inspection
The customer said she also experienced chills, nausea, and fever.
Julia Fox on Meeting Beyoncé at Oscars Party: 'I Cried Into the Nape of Her Neck'
The moment marked "the coolest thing that ever happened to me," per Fox.
Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Booth Temporarily Shut Down by Health Department at Houston Rodeo
The agency said in a statement that the temporary closure was due to a "complaint investigation."
Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Is Selling Her Family Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo
Tina Knowles is serving Mama Tina’s Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo, sharing the family recipe she’s been making for more than four decades.
Mathew Knowles Clarifies Comment About Tina Knowles’ Role in Destiny’s Child
The former Destiny’s Child manager says he was asking a question, not criticizing Tina Knowles, after the interview clip sparked backlash online.
Mathew Knowles Interview Walk-Out Reportedly Caught Journalist Off Guard
A leaked video clip showed Beyoncé's father abruptly ending an interview with a New York TV station after a question about Tina Knowles.
Mathew Knowles Has Awkward Moment Over Tina Knowles Question About Destiny’s Child: 'We’ll Stop Now'
When asked about Tina Knowles’ role in shaping Destiny’s Child, Mathew pushed back before cutting the conversation short.
50 Cent Seemingly Says T.I. Has ‘Little F*cked up Albino Kids,’ Uses Beyoncé’s Family as Memes
The rappers recently reignited their feud after 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny.
Meghan Markle and Kelly Rowland Honor Tina Knowles at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
A Hollywood gala became a powerful platform for Black creators, retail change, and real economic impact.
Tina Knowles Salutes Michelle Obama As 'Becoming' Continues Netflix Reign
Tina Knowles’ viral tribute, Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ comeback, and why Netflix viewers can’t stop pressing play.
Method Man Says Destiny's Child Sent Him Flowers After His Apology for 2004 Awards Show Snub
Meth revisited the story, explaining how a tense moment with Destiny’s Child ended almost 20 years later with an unexpected gesture of forgiveness.
Tina Knowles Calls the Kentucky Derby 'Racially Charged' in New Documentary
'It was a very big wake-up call for me to attend the Kentucky Derby and to see this closed-off culture,' she said.
Tina Knowles Honors Viral Beyoncé Fan Sydney Hardeman Following Her Suicide
Sydney Hardeman died by suicide at age 25, just months before she was scheduled to get married.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Evade Paparazzi While Attending Kris Jenners’s 70th Birthday Party
The couple took a secret route to avoid paparazzi while attending Jenner's birthday party.
Blue Ivy Throwback Video Gets The Sweetest Reaction From Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles
The intimate family moment sparked the sweetest fan commentary.