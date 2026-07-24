Tina Knowles

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Latest Stories

Mathew Knowles Rejects the Notion that Beyoncé Made Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'
Pop Culture

Mathew Knowles Says Beyoncé Didn't Make Him Rich: 'We Were Millionaires'

Mathew Knowles says Beyoncé didn’t rescue him from struggle — he built wealth in the ’80s before creating a musical empire that rewrote the girl group playbook.

Bernadette Giacomazzo19 days ago
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 10: Mathew Knowles speaks during the panel 'The Gen Z Boomer Millennial Showdown' at Austin Marriott Downtown on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Music

Mathew Knowles Says Early Detection Saved Him From Breast Cancer

The music executive shared that he "knew a lot" about breast cancer because he used to sell mammography equipment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
Tina Knowles Says Seeing Blue Ivy Carter at the Met Gala Reminded Her of Beyoncé's Early Career
Pop Culture

Tina Knowles Gets 'Emotional' Watching Blue Ivy Carter Join Beyoncé at Met Gala

Tina Knowles opens up about the emotional Met Gala moment, Blue Ivy’s rare red-carpet appearance, and the déjà vu of Beyoncé’s teen rise to fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Tina Knowles
Pop Culture

Tina Knowles' Gumbo Booth Closure: Customer Vomiting Blood Led to Food Inspection

The customer said she also experienced chills, nausea, and fever.

tara mahadevan123 days ago
Julia Fox in a black dress with short hair, Beyoncé with long blonde hair in a sparkling gown.
Pop Culture

Julia Fox on Meeting Beyoncé at Oscars Party: 'I Cried Into the Nape of Her Neck'

The moment marked "the coolest thing that ever happened to me," per Fox.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
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Tina Knowles at the Billboard Women in Music 2025.
Music

Tina Knowles’ Gumbo Booth Temporarily Shut Down by Health Department at Houston Rodeo

The agency said in a statement that the temporary closure was due to a "complaint investigation."

Jose Martinez128 days ago
Tina Knowles Now Selling Mama Tina's Gumbo at Houston Rodeo
Pop Culture

Beyoncé’s Mom Tina Knowles Is Selling Her Family Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo

Tina Knowles is serving Mama Tina’s Gumbo at the Houston Rodeo, sharing the family recipe she’s been making for more than four decades.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Mathew Knowles in a black suit and glasses stands in front of a white backdrop with logos.
Music

Mathew Knowles Clarifies Comment About Tina Knowles’ Role in Destiny’s Child

The former Destiny’s Child manager says he was asking a question, not criticizing Tina Knowles, after the interview clip sparked backlash online.

Mark Elibert139 days ago
Mathew Knowles.
Music

Mathew Knowles Interview Walk-Out Reportedly Caught Journalist Off Guard

A leaked video clip showed Beyoncé's father abruptly ending an interview with a New York TV station after a question about Tina Knowles.

Alex Ocho142 days ago
Tina Knowles and husband Mathew Knowles during 2005 BET Awards - Backstage and Audience at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States.
Pop Culture

Mathew Knowles Has Awkward Moment Over Tina Knowles Question About Destiny’s Child: 'We’ll Stop Now'

When asked about Tina Knowles’ role in shaping Destiny’s Child, Mathew pushed back before cutting the conversation short.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
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Split image. Left: 50 Cent in a Hornets jersey performing. Right: T.I. in a white hoodie at an event.
Music

50 Cent Seemingly Says T.I. Has ‘Little F*cked up Albino Kids,’ Uses Beyoncé’s Family as Memes

The rappers recently reignited their feud after 50 Cent posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny.

Alex Ocho150 days ago
Meghan Markle & Kelly Rowland Honor Tina Knowles at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle and Kelly Rowland Honor Tina Knowles at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

A Hollywood gala became a powerful platform for Black creators, retail change, and real economic impact.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Tina Knowles Salutes Michelle Obama As 'Becoming' Continues Netflix Reign
Pop Culture

Tina Knowles Salutes Michelle Obama As 'Becoming' Continues Netflix Reign

Tina Knowles’ viral tribute, Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ comeback, and why Netflix viewers can’t stop pressing play.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Method Man in a colorful jacket. Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child in studded outfits.
Music

Method Man Says Destiny's Child Sent Him Flowers After His Apology for 2004 Awards Show Snub

Meth revisited the story, explaining how a tense moment with Destiny’s Child ended almost 20 years later with an unexpected gesture of forgiveness.

Mark Elibert185 days ago
Tina Knowles Calls the Kentucky Derby 'Racially Charged' in New Documentary
Pop Culture

Tina Knowles Calls the Kentucky Derby 'Racially Charged' in New Documentary

'It was a very big wake-up call for me to attend the Kentucky Derby and to see this closed-off culture,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
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Tina Knowles Honors Viral Beyoncé Fan Sydney Hardeman Following Her Suicide
Pop Culture

Tina Knowles Honors Viral Beyoncé Fan Sydney Hardeman Following Her Suicide

Sydney Hardeman died by suicide at age 25, just months before she was scheduled to get married.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Jay-Z wears a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, a white t-shirt, a belt, black wide-leg pants, black leather pointed shoes ; Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim jacket, blue flared denim pants / jeans, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Kris Jenner leaving the Corinthia Hotel on October 23, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Evade Paparazzi While Attending Kris Jenners’s 70th Birthday Party

The couple took a secret route to avoid paparazzi while attending Jenner's birthday party.

Jaelani Turner-Williams257 days ago
Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Pop Culture

Blue Ivy Throwback Video Gets The Sweetest Reaction From Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles

The intimate family moment sparked the sweetest fan commentary.

Lucille Barilla344 days ago

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