Sophie Turner Praises Taylor Swift as 'Absolute Hero' for Offering Apartment as Refuge for Her Family Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

English actress Sophie Turner found an "absolute hero" in Taylor Swift amid her contentious divorce from musician Joe Jonas.

Jonas and Swift dated when they were teenagers, but that didn't cause any "Bad Blood" between Turner and the 14-time Grammy winner. In a new British Vogue cover story, Turner detailed how Swift opened up her home to the Game of Thrones star.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner told the publication, adding that she contacted Swift last September while looking for a place to rent during the divorce. Instead of giving her recommendations, the singer-songwriter offered Turner her Manhattan apartment to stay for free.

"I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space," Turner continued. "She really has a heart of gold."