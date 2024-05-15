Sophie Turner Praises Taylor Swift as 'Absolute Hero' for Offering Apartment as Refuge for Her Family Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

The actress and her children temporarily stayed at Swift's Tribeca apartment during her separation from Jonas.

May 15, 2024
Axelle / FilmMagic
Axelle / FilmMagic

English actress Sophie Turner found an "absolute hero" in Taylor Swift amid her contentious divorce from musician Joe Jonas.

Jonas and Swift dated when they were teenagers, but that didn't cause any "Bad Blood" between Turner and the 14-time Grammy winner. In a new British Vogue cover story, Turner detailed how Swift opened up her home to the Game of Thrones star.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner told the publication, adding that she contacted Swift last September while looking for a place to rent during the divorce. Instead of giving her recommendations, the singer-songwriter offered Turner her Manhattan apartment to stay for free.

"I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space," Turner continued. "She really has a heart of gold."

#SophieTurner’s journey from child actor to major player reads like a Hollywood fairytale. But when her personal life publicly unravelled last year, her world was shaken to the core. British Vogue’s June cover star speaks for the first time since her split https://t.co/zrjBpvuRHx pic.twitter.com/ExpnTKqMYR

— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 15, 2024
Twitter: @BritishVogue

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” says #SophieTurner, who first met #TaylorSwift 10 years ago. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space." https://t.co/bf3uGqcZHO pic.twitter.com/wT5o2ySZQZ

— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 15, 2024
Twitter: @BritishVogue

While Swift's Tribeca townhouse was repeatedly stalked by a man, David Crowe, before his arrest earlier this year, Turner didn't share if she had any run-ins with him while staying there. Swift's place offered a refuge during Turner and Jonas' divorce proceedings and custody battle over their daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. The former couple married in 2019 and announced their separation last year.

Joint statement from two individuals announcing an amicable end to their four-year marriage, requesting privacy
via Instagram
Taylor SwiftExesDivorceJoe Jonas

Latest in Music