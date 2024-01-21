Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Arrested Outside Singer's New York City Home

An alleged stalker was arrested this weekend after trying to break into Taylor Swift's Manhattan home.

As reported by Page Six, the incident took place Saturday afternoon, when NYPD officers received a 911 call for a disorderly person along Franklin Street in Tribeca.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location," a spokesperson told the outlet.

This wasn't the first time the stalker was seen near Swift's residence, as witnesses claim the man has been "lurking here for a month.” According to one neighbor, the man is a "total nutcase" and has been “sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable.”

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor,'” the neighbor shared. “He even had flowers at one point.”

After arriving at the scene around 1:45 p.m., police arrested the man because there was an active and unrelated warrant out for his arrest. As of Saturday night, he had not yet been released.

Of course, it isn't the first time stalkers have been arrested outside of Taylor's Tribeca residence. Back in June 2022, a man showed up at Swift's home and threatened to hurt the singer if she refused to be with him. Months earlier, another fan was arrested after barreling his car into Swift’s building and a fire hydrant.