People Can’t Stop Joking About Taylor Swift’s '1830s But Without All the Racists' Lyric

The narrator of the track spends its four minutes alternating between both a romanticization and indictment, of her tendency toward dissociation. We hear of an Earth-besting fictional planet inhabited by a society wherein "only the gentle survived," itself situated somewhere within the narrator’s only-in-her-mind galaxy. The artist's unique privilege of escaping to their grand inner life is also given space here, calling to mind a key moment from last year's Bradley Cooper-helmed Maestro.

In the second verse, we're told of a game the narrator used to play with friends, centered on the idea of naming a previous decade in history one would prefer to live in. The narrator looks back on naming "the 1830s" during one such game, albeit "without all the racists" and sans "getting married off for the highest bid."

While much of the ensuing memes and criticism have zeroed in on the first half of the verse, it's worth noting that the narrator in Swift's song imagines this scenario before just as quickly admitting the futile "mind’s trick" of nostalgia at large, even when trying to selectively alter a seemingly random period in history to facilitate a hypothetical visit. The narrator may "hate it here," but she would hate it there too, or anywhere for that matter.

My friends used to play a game where

We would pick a decade

We wished we could live in instead of this

I'd say the 1830s but without all the racists

And getting married off for the highest bid

Everyone would look down 'cause it wasn't fun now

Seems like it was never even fun back then

Nostalgia is a mind's trick

If I'd been there, I'd hate it

It was freezing in the palace

At any rate, here's a glimpse at how the 1830s were faring on X post-"I Hate It Here."