Elliott Wilson Says Drake Sent Him a Rat Emoji, Suspected Him of Siding With Kendrick Lamar During Beef

Elliott Wilson says Drake suggested he was a rat during the 6 God's beef with Kendrick Lamar.
During a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, the hip-hop journalist and Rap Radar founder revealed Drizzy sent him a rat emoji when Wilson asked the rapper when he was planning to drop his Kendrick diss "Family Matters."
"He sent me something," Wilson explained. "But I can't say what he sent me, because if I tell you what he sent me, it reflects what he sent me," adding that Drizzy sent the new Uproxx editorial director "a rat emoji."
Wilson added that he thinks Drake believed he was giving Kendrick info on the Toronto rapper's plans related to the pair's beef. According to Wilson, he was in Venice at the same time as Lamar while the artists were beefing, which could have led to Drake's assumption that he was working with the Compton rapper.
"I think he started to think like Kendrick's in Venice you're in Venice like he started to view it like I'm just really against him," he explained. "So when he dropped "Family Matters" it was just like I was like 'yo you dropping this tonight?' He hit me back like 'yeah, yeah, whatever LOL' and then he sent me a rat emoji."
On Saturday, Wilson appeared to shrug off the notion that he'd leaked info about Drake to Kendrick by replying to a tweet that highlighted his aforementioned conversation with Budden.
Wilson posted a cap emoji followed by, "a tat tat."
It isn't the first time Drake and Wilson have been at odds.
Last summer, Drake called him out after the latter commented about the former's “comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture.”
“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 does doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” Drake commented on a clip of Wilson that DJ Akademiks shared on Instagramt. “[J]ust admit the youth took over big dog.”
Wilson later responded with, “Oh, it’s go time. Cool.”