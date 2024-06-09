Elliott Wilson Says Drake Sent Him a Rat Emoji, Suspected Him of Siding With Kendrick Lamar During Beef

Elliott Wilson says Drake suggested he was a rat during the 6 God's beef with Kendrick Lamar.

During a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast, the hip-hop journalist and Rap Radar founder revealed Drizzy sent him a rat emoji when Wilson asked the rapper when he was planning to drop his Kendrick diss "Family Matters."

"He sent me something," Wilson explained. "But I can't say what he sent me, because if I tell you what he sent me, it reflects what he sent me," adding that Drizzy sent the new Uproxx editorial director "a rat emoji."

Wilson added that he thinks Drake believed he was giving Kendrick info on the Toronto rapper's plans related to the pair's beef. According to Wilson, he was in Venice at the same time as Lamar while the artists were beefing, which could have led to Drake's assumption that he was working with the Compton rapper.

"I think he started to think like Kendrick's in Venice you're in Venice like he started to view it like I'm just really against him," he explained. "So when he dropped "Family Matters" it was just like I was like 'yo you dropping this tonight?' He hit me back like 'yeah, yeah, whatever LOL' and then he sent me a rat emoji."