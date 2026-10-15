Bad Gyal Says Taylor Swift Is an Artist She'd 'Never' Work With, Compares Her Music to 'Dry Chicken'

She compared Swift’s music to bland, unseasoned food but insisted she did not want to “start beef” with the pop star.

Bad Gyal said she would never collaborate with Taylor Swift—even for $3 million—because she does not identify with Swift’s ideas or what her music represents.

Bad Gyal is making it clear that a collaboration with Taylor Swift is off the table. In an interview with Argentine streaming channel BLENDER, the Spanish reggaeton artist was asked by influencer Marta Fort if there was any artist she had a negative experience with or someone she would never work with. “The truth is I haven’t had any specific bad experiences,” Bad Gyal answered near the 13-minute mark in the video linked above. “Let me think. I’d name someone who I also don’t think would be interested in me. Taylor Swift, for example. I’d never do it.”

She continued, “Let’s say we enter some kind of Alice in Wonderland world, some surreal world, whatever, and someone tells me, ‘I’ll pay you three million euros or three million dollars if you collaborate with Taylor Swift.’ I wouldn’t do it. Bad Gyal explained that she doesn’t “identify” with Swift’s ideas nor “what her music represents.”

“Haven't you seen those memes? That's what Taylor Swift's music sounds like,” she added. “It's a rotten hard-boiled egg, a dry chicken with no spices, you know? No salt, no oil. Just bland.” The Barcelona-bred artist then said she has no intention to “start beef” with Swift. “I mean, I could run my mouth a lot more and go after someone we all know, but since I'm never going to meet this woman in my life, I'll talk about her,” she said. “I could make it more personal, but l'd rather not start beef with anyone.” Her stance on Swift contrasts with her enthusiasm for a hypothetical collaboration with Madonna. When Fort said she could imagine Bad Gyal working with the Queen of Pop, the singer replied, "I'd love to work with Madonna." On the other hand, the conversation also touched on Bad Gyal's interest in collaborating with Argentine pop stars such as Tini and Lali. Although she does not know Lali personally, Bad Gyal said, "From what I've seen of her, I really like her." She also praised Tini, whom she knows, calling her "a sweetheart."

Bad Gyal, born Alba Farelo i Solé in Barcelona, has spent a decade building a reggaeton and dancehall catalog that runs from her 2024 debut album La Joia to this year's Más Cara. The Spanish artist is currently on a Más Cara-supporting world tour with shows in Latin America through October. The tour will begin stateside on Nov. 1 in Chicago and visit New York and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Dallas on November 8.

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