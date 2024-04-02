Diddy's Son's Mother Misa Hylton Slams Homeland Security for 'Overtly Militarized Force' Raiding Rapper's Homes

She continued, "Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest?? Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed?? How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??"

Hylton confirmed that her son's attorney Jeffrey Lichtman is investigating Homeland Security's "excessive use of force," which she called "unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant."

She concluded, "We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource. I'm not with the propaganda!!!!"

Hylton's post echoes Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, who also slammed Homeland Security for their actions in a statement.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer stated.

"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush—paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence—leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Justin and Christian departed the home hours following the raid, during which Diddy was in Miami. The Bad Boy Records founder is now being investigated for sex trafficking while he fights numerous lawsuits on allegations of sexual assault and abuse.