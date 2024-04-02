Quincy Wishes His Brother Christian Combs a Happy Birthday: 'They Can Try and Stop Us But We Are Not Stoppin’

Quincy Brown brushed off the controversies surrounding his adopted father, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and focused on celebrating the birthday of his younger half-brother, rapper Christian 'King' Combs.

On Tuesday, Brown posted throwback footage of the two during a photoshoot while reciting an unreleased song. "Happy Birthday Christian Casey Combs! ♚ My Young King! I love you with all my heart. 💜🎈 They can try and stop us but we are not STOPPIN THE COUPE… AND THATS THE TRUTH! 🏎️ 💨" Brown wrote in the caption.

While the half-siblings share a mother, late model and entrepreneur Kim Porter, Brown's biological father is singer Al B. Sure! The "Nite & Day" singer recently offered his son a safe haven after the Los Angeles and Miami estates of Diddy were raided by Homeland Security late last month, with King Combs and his other half-brother, Justin Combs, reportedly being briefly detained. Hours after the raid, the two reportedly packed some of their belongings and went to a different location, per TMZ.