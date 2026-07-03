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Misa Hylton Claims Diddy Netflix Doc Has Led to Her and Justin Combs Being Harassed
Hylton says her family is being dragged into “rumors and agendas” reignited by the documentary.
Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Appears to Show Her Support, Reflects on the Creation of Bad Boy Records: 'Were You Not Entertained'
In a long Instagram post, Hylton recalled the start of her ex's label, which was founded while she was pregnant with their first child, Justin Combs.
Misa Hylton 'Heartbroken' That Cassie Has to 'Relive the Horror' of Diddy Abuse, Says He 'Needs Help'
Hylton, the mother of Diddy's eldest child, Justin, extended a message of "empathy" to Cassie on Instagram.
Diddy Spotted Riding His Bike in Miami With Stevie J and Taking Photos With Fans
The artist and media mogul is biking through the pressure amid a sex trafficking investigation.
Diddy's Son's Mother Misa Hylton Slams Homeland Security for 'Overtly Militarized Force' Raiding Rapper's Homes
Hylton, the mother of Diddy's eldest biological son, Justin Combs, shared footage from the raid on Instagram, calling it "deplorable."
Diddy Shows Misa Hylton Some Love Amid Apparent Turmoil Following Their Son’s DUI Arrest
The two shared positive messages after Hylton seemingly threw shade at Diddy in her Instagram Story following their son's arrest.
Meet NZINGHA, The Makeup Artist Who Helped Elevate Glam in Hip-Hop
NZINGHA helped elevate glam for hip-hop culture and created iconic moments that are still referenced today. Here she describes her journey and her work.
These Icons of Style Are Making Clothes That Reflect Black America
Macy's is releasing capsule collections from Black designers under its Icons of Style program.