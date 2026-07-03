Misa Hylton

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Misa Hylton and Justin Combs pose together, smiling, in front of an MCM branded backdrop.
Music

Misa Hylton Claims Diddy Netflix Doc Has Led to Her and Justin Combs Being Harassed

Hylton says her family is being dragged into “rumors and agendas” reignited by the documentary.

Mark Elibert224 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs in a sequined tuxedo with Yung Miami in a white dress; older photo of a younger Diddy and Kim Porter smiling
Music

Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Appears to Show Her Support, Reflects on the Creation of Bad Boy Records: 'Were You Not Entertained'

In a long Instagram post, Hylton recalled the start of her ex's label, which was founded while she was pregnant with their first child, Justin Combs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams734 days ago
Not sure who they are. On the left, a woman in a fur coat and sunglasses. On the right, a woman in a modern brown bustier top and black skirt
Music

Misa Hylton 'Heartbroken' That Cassie Has to 'Relive the Horror' of Diddy Abuse, Says He 'Needs Help'

Hylton, the mother of Diddy's eldest child, Justin, extended a message of "empathy" to Cassie on Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams787 days ago
Two men laughing and embracing at an event, one in a leather jacket and the other in a tuxedo
Music

Diddy Spotted Riding His Bike in Miami With Stevie J and Taking Photos With Fans

The artist and media mogul is biking through the pressure amid a sex trafficking investigation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams834 days ago
Music

Diddy's Son's Mother Misa Hylton Slams Homeland Security for 'Overtly Militarized Force' Raiding Rapper's Homes

Hylton, the mother of Diddy's eldest biological son, Justin Combs, shared footage from the raid on Instagram, calling it "deplorable."

Jaelani Turner-Williams836 days ago
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Music

Diddy Shows Misa Hylton Some Love Amid Apparent Turmoil Following Their Son’s DUI Arrest

The two shared positive messages after Hylton seemingly threw shade at Diddy in her Instagram Story following their son's arrest.

Mark Elibert1132 days ago
lil kim brandy mary j blige nzingha gumbs
Style

Meet NZINGHA, The Makeup Artist Who Helped Elevate Glam in Hip-Hop

NZINGHA helped elevate glam for hip-hop culture and created iconic moments that are still referenced today. Here she describes her journey and her work.

Aria Hughes1415 days ago
Macy's Icons of Style
Style

These Icons of Style Are Making Clothes That Reflect Black America

Macy's is releasing capsule collections from Black designers under its Icons of Style program.

Brandon Constantine1950 days ago

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