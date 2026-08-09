Chicago Sky's DiJonai Tweets 'White Privilege' After Ejection for Foul on Sophie Cunningham

DiJonai Carrington of the Chicago Sky tweeted “WHITE PRIVILEGE" after being ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul on Sophie Cunningham on Saturday (Aug. 8). During the Sky’s game versus the Indiana Fever, Cunningham was going for a fast-break lay-up when Carrington attempted to contest it from behind, hitting Carrington in the head and neck. After she was removed from the game for a Flagrant 2 foul, Carrington wrote “WHITE PRIVILEGE" on social media and tagged the Fever.

When speaking with the press after the game, Cunningham argued that the foul was “absolutely” intentional. “Clearly, I think it was unnecessary,” Cunningham said. “I’ve never really spoken to her, and I have no beef with her, but I guess she has some pent-up stuff.” Cunningham also asserted that Carrington’s foul came because “she wants attention.” Fever coach Stephanie White had a different perspective on the situation. “It was a hard foul,” White said. “I don’t think that DiJonai intentionally came out to get her across the neck like she did, but it did happen, and I thought it was the right call.”

The Fever ended up winning the game 90-86.