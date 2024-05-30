Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Release of ”Hiss,” Says It Came at a Time When She Was ‘Feeling Awful Everyday'

Acknowledging that she felt "awful every day" and that "it was such a hard place to get out of," the 3-time Grammy winner added that she doesn't "even want to care who hates" her.

"What I should be focusing on is the love that I do receive. That's what I'm trying to get better about now," she added. "Everything is not going to be great all the time. If I'm going to be here for the cheers, I got to be here for the boos."

On "Hiss," Megan the Stallion called out many of her artist peers, with people speculating that some of the lyrics were aimed at Nicki Minaj, Drake, her ex-boyfriend, rapper-songwriter Pardison Fontaine, and Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot in July 2020.

On whether the rest of her upcoming album will be as vicious as "Hiss," Megan promised L'Officiel that it will have "all the emotions."

"“Hiss” was me just getting the things that I had to say off my chest. I'm really not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn't stop at anger," she said. "My emotion doesn't stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy. So you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I'm starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there."