Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on Release of ”Hiss,” Says It Came at a Time When She Was ‘Feeling Awful Everyday'

Megan Thee Stallion had some weight on her shoulders before she dropped her fiery single "Hiss" earlier this year.
The Houston rapper, who's currently on the Hot Girl Summer Tour with supporting act GloRilla, spoke to publication L'Officiel about the success of "Hiss," recalling that the song was recorded at a low point in her personal life.
"I absolutely did not know it was going to do all of that! I had no clue that was going to happen. I had been holding in feelings for a while," Megan said in response to the song going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in January. "I felt like everybody was kicking me when I was down. It felt good to finally be able to just talk my talk because I was in a place where I was so down, and I didn't want to do anything to disrupt any kind of peace. I felt like, Oh, Megan Thee Stallion, everybody hates you right now. Don't you say a word. Just be quiet."
Acknowledging that she felt "awful every day" and that "it was such a hard place to get out of," the 3-time Grammy winner added that she doesn't "even want to care who hates" her.
"What I should be focusing on is the love that I do receive. That's what I'm trying to get better about now," she added. "Everything is not going to be great all the time. If I'm going to be here for the cheers, I got to be here for the boos."
On "Hiss," Megan the Stallion called out many of her artist peers, with people speculating that some of the lyrics were aimed at Nicki Minaj, Drake, her ex-boyfriend, rapper-songwriter Pardison Fontaine, and Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot in July 2020.
On whether the rest of her upcoming album will be as vicious as "Hiss," Megan promised L'Officiel that it will have "all the emotions."
"“Hiss” was me just getting the things that I had to say off my chest. I'm really not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn't stop at anger," she said. "My emotion doesn't stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy. So you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I'm starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there."