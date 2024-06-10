Meanwhile, Cardi B dealt with her own AI-generated clip last year. The New York native hopped on X and shared a clip of her with a fake voice that promoted a financial scam.

"Yo it's ya girl Cardi and I'm a show you how to put $16,000 in your pocket right now for free!" AI Cardi says in the clip. "So pay attention! The state's handing out these stacks to every single one of y'all. You don't even need a job! It's all part of a stimulus-style program to help Americans get back on their feet. They're sending out these health spending cards re-loaded with that green every single month!"

In her retweet, Cardi wrote, "AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money."