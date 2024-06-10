Megan Thee Stallion Brought to Tears During Concert, Seemingly Addresses A.I.-Generated Sex Tape: ‘Y’all Going Too Far'

Megan Thee Stallion had an emotional moment in the middle of her show in Tampa, Florida, as an A.I.-generated sex tape of her made the rounds online.
On Saturday, Meg took over the Amalie Arena in Tampa for a stop on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, where she got choked up before beginning her hit song "Cobra."
It's unclear what had Megan so emotional, but she seemingly tweeted about the video on the same day of her Tampa performance.
"It's really sick how yall go out of the way to hurt me when you see me winning," she wrote on Saturday. "Yall going too far, Fake ass shit. Just know today was your last day playing with me and I mean it."
On a brighter note, Meg has a new album titled Megan that's scheduled to arrive on June 28. Meg announced the date in a tweet alongside the album cover earlier this month. "SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album 'MEGAN'' will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW! http://mts.lnk.to/megan," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Cardi B dealt with her own AI-generated clip last year. The New York native hopped on X and shared a clip of her with a fake voice that promoted a financial scam.
"Yo it's ya girl Cardi and I'm a show you how to put $16,000 in your pocket right now for free!" AI Cardi says in the clip. "So pay attention! The state's handing out these stacks to every single one of y'all. You don't even need a job! It's all part of a stimulus-style program to help Americans get back on their feet. They're sending out these health spending cards re-loaded with that green every single month!"
In her retweet, Cardi wrote, "AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money."