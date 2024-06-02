Megan Thee Stallion Atlanta Concert Postponed for the Second Time: ‘Don’t Make Me Call Roc Nation'

Megan Thee Stallion is facing one of every performer's worst nightmares: postponing a show twice.
Her highly anticipated Atlanta tour stop, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31, was canceled due to several water main breaks in the city. The show was rescheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1 instead. The joy was short-lived, and now the stadium show will tentatively happen on Sunday.
"We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend," State Farm Arena said. "We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena’s social media pages for the most current information." Many residents in the city are reportedly unable to access water.
Megan said she had a "huge surprise" for this stop on her tour.
To make it up to the fans for the second night in a row, the "HISS" rapper shared footage of her soundcheck.
A frustrated Megan also hopped on Instagram Live to express her frustration. As a known Real Housewives fan, the rapper even tried to ask for the assistance of Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams to settle the debacle.
Third time's the charm, and let's hope Sunday night sees Megan Thee Stallion finally taking the stage.