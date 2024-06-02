Megan Thee Stallion Atlanta Concert Postponed for the Second Time: ‘Don’t Make Me Call Roc Nation'

The show was canceled due to a water main break.

Jun 02, 2024
Taylor Hill / Getty Images for Boston Calling

Megan Thee Stallion is facing one of every performer's worst nightmares: postponing a show twice.

Her highly anticipated Atlanta tour stop, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31, was canceled due to several water main breaks in the city. The show was rescheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1 instead. The joy was short-lived, and now the stadium show will tentatively happen on Sunday.

"We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend," State Farm Arena said. "We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena’s social media pages for the most current information." Many residents in the city are reportedly unable to access water.

Megan said she had a "huge surprise" for this stop on her tour.

Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺

I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.…

— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 31, 2024
Twitter: @theestallion

To make it up to the fans for the second night in a row, the "HISS" rapper shared footage of her soundcheck.

A frustrated Megan also hopped on Instagram Live to express her frustration. As a known Real Housewives fan, the rapper even tried to ask for the assistance of Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams to settle the debacle.

Megan Thee Stallion teases that she will call ROC NATION if she can’t perform tonight in Atlanta due to their water issue. She even tries to ask the ATL Housewives to help out 😭😭😭

I hope the ATL Hotties get their show🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sAtYOmOxdC

— Fck_Yaya🎧✍️🏾 (@FckYaya) June 1, 2024
Twitter: @FckYaya

Third time's the charm, and let's hope Sunday night sees Megan Thee Stallion finally taking the stage.

Megan Thee StallionAtlanta

