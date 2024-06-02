Megan Thee Stallion Atlanta Concert Postponed for the Second Time: ‘Don’t Make Me Call Roc Nation'

Megan Thee Stallion is facing one of every performer's worst nightmares: postponing a show twice.

Her highly anticipated Atlanta tour stop, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, May 31, was canceled due to several water main breaks in the city. The show was rescheduled to take place on Saturday, June 1 instead. The joy was short-lived, and now the stadium show will tentatively happen on Sunday.

"We will keep fans informed of any updates to the performances this weekend," State Farm Arena said. "We encourage patrons to look at State Farm Arena’s social media pages for the most current information." Many residents in the city are reportedly unable to access water.

Megan said she had a "huge surprise" for this stop on her tour.