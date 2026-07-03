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Two images side by side: on the left, Conway the Machine in a light jacket with glasses and jewelry; on the right, Drake with a beard performing on stage.
Music

Conway the Machine Puts His Own Spin on Drake's 'Iceman' Track "Make Them Pay"

The Griselda co-founder mentions autograph-seeking fans, dinner with HOV, and more on his version of the 'Iceman' track.

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
Charlamagne Tha God smiling on the left. Jay-Z and Beyoncé walking together on the right, with Jay-Z in sunglasses and Beyoncé in a racing outfit.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Shares His Thoughts on Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle: 'Devastating'

The freestyle seemingly saw Hov dissing Drake, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj, among others.

Joe Price46 days ago
Lupe Fiasco performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a white shirt, and a cap with a flag design. Holding a microphone with a green cover.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Freestyles Over Drake’s “Shabang,” Jokes About Forgetting Lyrics

The rapper responded after forgetting lyrics at a recent concert, joking that fans who leaked his debut kept him from reaching stadium status.

Alex Ocho57 days ago
Hit-Boy in a denim jacket and bucket hat stands in front of a sign that reads "N3ON X H3RBOY."
Music

Hit-Boy Shares New "Crow Bars" Freestyle Inspired by 'Idiots' Breaking Into His Studio

The Grammy-winning producer says he's "got cash" for anyone with information on who was behind the break-in.

Trace William Cowen193 days ago
A group of people at a rooftop tech party in San Francisco, with city buildings in the background.
Life

Tech CEO Rhymes 'AI' With 'So Fly' in Deeply Cringe-Inducing Freestyle

The San Francisco-based tech CEO quickly drew comparisons to Kendall Roy and Marnie Michaels.

Trace William Cowen219 days ago
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Silhouette of a person on stage with arms outstretched, against a smoky, illuminated background.
Music

Drake Raps 'This Sh*t Is Personal to Us' in Newly Surfaced Freestyle

"We all crashing out together," Drake raps over production from Conductor Williams.

Trace William Cowen559 days ago
Split image. Left: Desiigner. Right: 50 Cent.
Music

Desiigner Disses 50 Cent in Freestyle After Mogul Said He Decided Not to Sign Him: ‘You Was Never Worth a Deal’

Fifty recently revealed he had an opportunity to sign the "Panda" rapper to G-Unit.

Alex Ocho680 days ago
Big Sean performs into a microphone in a studio, wearing headphones and a black t-shirt with a chain necklace. Another man stands behind him
Music

Big Sean Lets Listeners Know He's 'Got Better Things to Do Than Find Someone to Beef With' in New Freestyle

Sean Don rapped over Aaliyah’s "If Your Girl Only Knew"—and cautioned people not to create "so many narratives."

Alex Ocho730 days ago
Saweetie poses on the red carpet in a stylish black cut-out dress, in front of a YouTube sign. She has long, wavy hair and is wearing large hoop earrings
Music

Saweetie Says She's Been Studying Jay-Z's Albums, Still Gets 'Jitters' When Releasing New Music

The Bay Area rapper still plans to release her long-awaited debut album 'Pretty B.I.T.C.H. Music.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams741 days ago
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Twitch streamer Sketch wears a football jersey in the first panel and records music in the second panel
Music

Streamer Sketch’s One Take Freestyle Rap Goes Viral, Gets Compared to Jack Harlow and Mac Miller

It turns out that the Texas-born Twitch streamer, known for his catchphrases like "What's up, brother," has bars.

Alex Ocho742 days ago
Yasiin Bey sits in a recording studio, wearing a black cap and glasses, with a portrait of a person in the background. Musical equipment is visible around him
Music

Yasiin Bey Freestyles Over “Like That” Beat and Talks 'Petty Big 3'

The rapper formerly known as Mos Def walked back his comments about Drake earlier this year after saying his "music is compatible with shopping."

Alex Ocho785 days ago
Music

Cam'ron Throws Shade at Chris Paul Joining Warriors in New Freestyle Over Lil Yachty and J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe"

Killa Cam believes the aging point guard will have a diminished role on the star-laden Warriors.

Brad Callas1004 days ago
Music

Trinidad James Delivers "Off With His Head (Paris Freestyle)" Video and Single

The 'Full Size Run' co-host rides through the streets of Paris in the Francis Thomasovich-directed visuals.

Jose Martinez1081 days ago
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Music

Vic Mensa Checks His Own ‘Disrespect’ in Sway Freestyle: ‘I Dissed Yachty, Dissed Ak, Dissed XXX’

The Chicago rapper also reflected on the error of dissing Drake while visiting 'Sway's Universe.'

Brad Callas1150 days ago
Ludacris at the star ceremony where Ludacris is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023
Music

Ludacris On Motivation Behind His Recent Instagram Freestyles: 'I'm Still Hungry'

The hip-hop legend recently shed light on the inspiration behind the series of freestyles he's been dropping on Instagram.

Brad Callas1154 days ago

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