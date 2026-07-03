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A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
ASAP Rocky and Andy Milonakis linked up in New York over the weekend for an impromptu cypher that included a tease of a new AWGE DVD for next year.Trace William Cowen
Music
Elton John on Young Thug and Eminem’s Freestyle Skills: ‘Never Seen Someone Like Thug Come in and Do That’
The piano-playing music icon compared his experience in the studio with Thugger—who sampled John on 2018’s “High”—to seeing Eminem freestyle years back.Brenton Blanchet
In advance of his upcoming album 'A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2,' Common delivered an impressive eight-minute freestyle over Raekwon and Group Home tracks.tara mahadevan