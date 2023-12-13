Pardison Fontaine Explains Megan Thee Stallion Breakup, Says Relationship Hurt His 'Productivity'

Pardison Fontaine has offered some backstory on his latest track, "Thee Person," and revealed his productivity suffered due to his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

During his visit to The Breakfast Club, the New York native explained why he released the diss track aimed at his ex-girlfriend. "Thee Person" was released last month and had Pardi getting open and airing out his dirty laundry with the Houston Hottie.

According to Pardi, he couldn't let the narratives about his character to keep going, so he had to say something to silence all the noise.

"I just felt like I wanted to give some context to the things that have been put out about myself. I felt like that was just necessary," Pardi said at around the 13:40 mark.

Charlamagne asked Pardi if Megan was speaking about him when she rapped about finding her man getting oral sex in her bed on the track "Cobra." Pardi claimed it was a "loose interpretation" of what happened, and Meg's claims hurt his image.

"That one line made people not want to interview me," Pardi said at around the 14:50 mark. "Y'all know me, y'all know me for a long time. I've never been a bad person. Never been painted in any type of way, never in the media at all. One, it hurt me personally, and two, it tarnished my image. It tarnished who I was as a person."