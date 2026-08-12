Megan Thee Stallion Says the Internet Has 'Made it Really Easy' to Become Famous With Bad Music

Megan Thee Stallion doubts that everyone who blows up in music has natural talent.

The “Mamushi” rapper was a guest on the Wednesday (Aug. 12) episode of podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson and shared her unfiltered opinion on mediocre material.

Around the 34-minute mark of the video below, the three-time Grammy winner said that she can now “relax” in the studio after years of pumping out albums, including her 2024 album, Megan.

Robinson expressed that “a lot of people want the fame without the hard work that goes into it,” and Megan agreed.

“I mean, honestly, it's a little bit easier to do that, though, now. You can go viral on Instagram and have a terrible song,” she said.