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Megan Thee Stallion Says the Internet Has 'Made it Really Easy' to Become Famous With Bad Music

The three-time Grammy winner believes it's "sometimes" possible to have longevity despite releasing mediocre material.

Megan Thee Stallion, American rapper and songwriter looks on at half time during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 27, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Image via Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion doubts that everyone who blows up in music has natural talent.

The “Mamushi” rapper was a guest on the Wednesday (Aug. 12) episode of podcast IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson and shared her unfiltered opinion on mediocre material.

Around the 34-minute mark of the video below, the three-time Grammy winner said that she can now “relax” in the studio after years of pumping out albums, including her 2024 album, Megan.

Robinson expressed that “a lot of people want the fame without the hard work that goes into it,” and Megan agreed.

“I mean, honestly, it's a little bit easier to do that, though, now. You can go viral on Instagram and have a terrible song,” she said.

Shop exclusive Megan Thee Stallion merch, including vinyl, CDs, and more on Complex.

When asked if the attention lasts, Megan replied, “Sometimes, and sometimes not.”

“The internet has made it really easy to be famous. Good or bad,” she continued. “I think you can tell the difference between people who really love what they do and people who just want to be famous. I feel like I fall on the side of, I really love what I do.”

This week, the “Bigger In Texas” artist confirmed her fourth studio album, Megan: Act III, is arriving later this year via her Hot Girl Productions imprint, which she founded in 2023 after a public dispute with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.

Following the release of her third album, Megan, the Houston native dropped a reissue of the album in late 2024, which features the RM-assisted “Neva Play.”

The rapper is also expanding into TV, as her first anime series will soon be arriving on Prime Video.

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