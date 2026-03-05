Lil Yachty Thinks Wearing One Brand Only Is a 'Cheat Code': 'A Lot of Rappers Cannot Dress'

Lil Yachty thinks that many of his rap peers don’t have drip. The rapper was a panelist during ThriftConversations at ThriftCon Atlanta on Feb. 28, where he shared his opinion that many contemporary rappers have subpar fashion sense. Around the 19-minute mark of the video below, ThriftCon co-founder Mario Conte began a question about those who “confuse taste with access.” “If you have the right money, you can buy the right brands…” he continued. “That's not true though, ‘cause a lot of rappers cannot dress,” Yachty interjected.

After panelist Casshyvee said that people rely on luxury fashion brands like Balenciaga and Balmain to prove they have style, Yachty called it a “cheat code.”

“When you see somebody dress mannequin head-to-toe in one brand, it's cheat code, and you a mannequin,” he continued. “And that's what differentiates someone who can spend a couple hours in a thrift store versus somebody who just going to go right in Balenci and [shop] right off the mannequin.”