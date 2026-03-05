Lil Yachty Thinks Wearing One Brand Only Is a 'Cheat Code': 'A Lot of Rappers Cannot Dress'

Lil Yachty thinks that many of his rap peers don’t have drip.
The rapper was a panelist during ThriftConversations at ThriftCon Atlanta on Feb. 28, where he shared his opinion that many contemporary rappers have subpar fashion sense.
Around the 19-minute mark of the video below, ThriftCon co-founder Mario Conte began a question about those who “confuse taste with access.”
“If you have the right money, you can buy the right brands…” he continued.
“That's not true though, ‘cause a lot of rappers cannot dress,” Yachty interjected.
After panelist Casshyvee said that people rely on luxury fashion brands like Balenciaga and Balmain to prove they have style, Yachty called it a “cheat code.”
“When you see somebody dress mannequin head-to-toe in one brand, it's cheat code, and you a mannequin,” he continued. “And that's what differentiates someone who can spend a couple hours in a thrift store versus somebody who just going to go right in Balenci and [shop] right off the mannequin.”
Elsewhere, the Concrete Boys founder explained that “taste” means setting a trend first, while stressing that he was simply sharing his opinion.
Nearly two years ago, Yatchy’s opinion about fashion among New York rappers lit up social media. During an episode of his former podcast A Safe Place, Yatchy and co-host Mitch expressed that East Coast rappers wearing brands like Purple, Amiri, and Hellstar weren’t considerably stylish.
The comments prompted backlash from New York rappers like Juelz Santana and Fivio Foreign, and Yachty was accused of biting East coast streetwear trends.
The rapper later ended the fashion war by explaining that he didn’t mean to “disrespect” New Yorkers but considers those from Atlanta to be trendsetters.