Music

Lil Yachty Hits Back at Fans Blaming Him For Drake, Lil Uzi Vert Collab Never Getting Released

"At the Gates" has been circulating online since 2021 and was previewed on Drake's radio station Sound42 in 2023.

Drake in a fur coat, Lil Yachty in sunglasses and fur, and Lil Uzi Vert in a varsity jacket and cap.
Prince Williams and NBC via Getty Images

Lil Yachty doesn’t want fans to think he’s responsible for an unreleased Drake and Lil Uzi Vert collaboration never seeing the light of day.

On Monday (Feb. 9), Yachty responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, that blamed him for an unreleased Drake and Uzi track, reportedly titled “At the Gates,” never getting an official release.

“It’s forever fuck Lil Yachty cause the world needed to hear this,” read the post, which prompted a direct response from the rapper.

“Why the fuck do y’all think I’m the reason this didn’t come out,” he replied. “The sample didn’t get cleared get off my dick.”

“At the Gates” appears to have first surfaced online in 2021, and Drake gave fans a proper preview of it on his SiriusXM radio show in 2023. It’s unclear what prompted the fan to suggest that Yachty is the reason behind the track not getting released, but it could be due to perceived issues between him and Uzi. Yachty, notably, is close friends with Drake.

Yachty has maintained that there are no issues between him and Uzi. During a stream with PlaqueBoyMax last year, he explained that he had just recently run into them, and there was clearly nothing amiss.

“I ran into Uzi, like, how long ago? I ran into the n***a like a month ago,” Yachty explained. “I was leaving the studio, tired as hell at seven o’clock in the morning. I opened the door, and [they were] in the car. … I ain’t got no problem. I ain’t got no problem with Carti either.”

It seems unlikely that “At the Gates” will receive an official release in the near future, unless Drizzy’s team can sort out any sample clearance issues. Due to the age of the collaboration, now approaching five years, there’s likely little incentive for Uzi and Drake to sort out those issues.

Next for Drake is Iceman, previously expected to arrive in 2025 but now believed to be eyeing a release later this year.

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