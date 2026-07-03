Juelz Santana

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jrwriter/Instagram/NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Juelz Santana and Cam'ron perform at the Public School New Era Party at 231 Bowery on September 29, 2016 in New York City.
Music

Dipset Affiliate J.R. Writer Sues Universal for Royalties On Cam'Ron, Juelz Santana Songs

The Writer of writers is seeking master and publishing royalties on Cam'ron's "Shake" and the Juelz Santana song "Squalie."

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
Juelz Santana
Music

Juelz Santana Says Lil Wayne Gave Him $100,000 While Behind Bars: 'A Lot of People Don’t Know That'

Santana also gave a depressing update about their long-awaited project, 'I Can't Feel My Face.'

Trey Alston97 days ago
Juelz Santana wearing a "Long Island" cap and multiple necklaces stands in front of a large crowd, holding a microphone and making a hand gesture.
Style

Juelz Santana Stars in New Supreme Campaign

The Harlem rapper returns to Supreme, adding another chapter to a history with the brand that dates back to 2006.

Mark Elibert116 days ago
Juelz Santana
Music

Juelz Santana Involved in Car Accident, Shares Photo of Facial Injuries

In the photo, the Dipset rapper showed scrapes on his nose and cheek.

tara mahadevan186 days ago
Split image of Juelz Santana and Charlamagne Tha God.
Music

Charlamagne Gives Juelz Santana 'Donkey of the Day' for Saying Kids Don't Need to Learn to Read

The 'Breakfast Club' co-host revisited his week-old take to provide a "teachable moment."

Jose Martinez228 days ago
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Juelz Santana wearing a white bandana and gold chains poses in front of a backdrop for the 2005 VMA.
Music

Juelz Santana Gives Rare Tutorial on Signature Bandana Fold

Juelz Santana broke down his iconic bandana fold and its lasting impact on street style.

Mark Elibert234 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 24: Rapper Juelz Santana attends Prestige Fridays at Elleven45 Lounge on February 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Juelz Santana Says Reading Is Less Important Than Financial Literacy: 'You Can Listen to a Book'

The rapper thinks that readers can "obtain the information" by listening to audiobooks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams234 days ago
Split image of Zohran Mamdani and Juelz Santana.
Music

Zohran Mamdani Called Out by Media for Being a Dipset Fan

A piece tried to make it seem like the Democratic nominee in the New York mayoral race listening to Dipset was a bad thing. It backfired.

Jose Martinez310 days ago
(L-R) Paul Wall and Juelz Santana.
Music

Paul Wall Says He Feels 'Bad' for Introducing Juelz Santana to Lean

But the Houston rapper was quick to point out that those who drank the recreational drug were not "crackheads."

Jaelani Turner-Williams315 days ago
Cam'ron and Mase on 'It Is What It Is'
Sports

Cam'ron and Mase Think Jim Jones' 'Bad Energy' Influenced Gervonta Davis Draw

Gervonta Davis walked out to his fight against Lamont Roach Jr. with Jim Jones and Juelz Santana performing "Crunk Muzik."

Joe Price502 days ago
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Three images of a man in different outfits: speaking with a mic, performing on stage, and pointing upwards.
Music

Cam'ron on Why Lil Wayne & Juelz Santana Album Never Dropped, Claims UMG Wanted 95 Percent

Cam'ron is often blamed for the project never getting an official release. Here, Cam explains what really went down.

Trace William Cowen521 days ago
Three men wearing baseball caps and chains, posing together on stage.
Music

Juelz Santana Says ‘Nobody Wins’ in Cam'ron and Jim Jones Feud

Santana claimed Mase wasn't around when he joined the group.

Mark Elibert538 days ago
The Lox and Dipset seen in their 'Verzuz' match-up in 2021.
Music

Cam'ron Praises The Lox for 'Verzuz' Win: 'Well Deserved'

He also explained how he negotiated a better deal for the show after initially telling the 'Verzuz' team he wasn't interested.

Joe Price616 days ago
Style

Juelz Santana, Fivio Foreign Respond to Lil Yachty's Criticism of NYC Fashion (UPDATE)

Both NYC rappers disagreed with Yachty's claim that Atlanta is a city of trendsetters.

Mark Elibert718 days ago
Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey on stage, wearing casual and urban-style clothes, with baseball caps and jewelry, posing for a photo
Music

Dipset Fans Are Pondering the Group's 9/11 Fixation Again

Not surprising from the crew that once called themselves "Harlem's Al Qaeda."

Jose Martinez760 days ago
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Man in a baseball cap and hoodie featuring graphics, with a prominent chain necklace
Music

Juelz Santana Responds to Cam'ron and Mase Implying He Didn't Live Up to His Potential

He also shot down accusations he's "lazy" for only releasing two studio albums in his career.

Joe Price842 days ago

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