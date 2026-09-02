Tyreek Hill Jokes Daejon Love Is His 'Bestie' After Fake NFL Player Claims They Trained Together

Tyreek Hill is having some fun with the bizarre story surrounding Daejon Love, the man accused of posing as an NFL player and scamming women out of more than $1 million.

Love allegedly spent years pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, but his fake NFL résumé didn't stop there. As part of the alleged scheme, Love reportedly claimed Hill was one of his closest friends in the league and that the two regularly trained together. Now Hill is playing along.

After a video of Love discussing his supposed NFL connections went viral, Hill responded with a TikTok where he jokingly referred to the alleged scammer as his "bestie" and claimed the two train together all the time.

“I’m going to say this once and I’m going to say this for all,” said Hill. “A lot of people want to know do I know Daejon Love. To be honest, that’s my boy. We used to train together and everything. I just never really thought to bring him up because bro ran like a 4.2 and like he really was nasty though.”

He added, “Those clips you seeing on the beach, bro, probably like trolling and having a good time, but bro really like that though.”