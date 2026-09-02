Tyreek Hill Jokes Daejon Love Is His 'Bestie' After Fake NFL Player Claims They Trained Together

Tyreek Hill is having some fun with the bizarre story surrounding Daejon Love, the man accused of posing as an NFL player and scamming women out of more than $1 million.
Love allegedly spent years pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, but his fake NFL résumé didn't stop there. As part of the alleged scheme, Love reportedly claimed Hill was one of his closest friends in the league and that the two regularly trained together. Now Hill is playing along.
After a video of Love discussing his supposed NFL connections went viral, Hill responded with a TikTok where he jokingly referred to the alleged scammer as his "bestie" and claimed the two train together all the time.
“I’m going to say this once and I’m going to say this for all,” said Hill. “A lot of people want to know do I know Daejon Love. To be honest, that’s my boy. We used to train together and everything. I just never really thought to bring him up because bro ran like a 4.2 and like he really was nasty though.”
He added, “Those clips you seeing on the beach, bro, probably like trolling and having a good time, but bro really like that though.”
The joke comes after a clip reportedly used by Love to convince victims of his NFL ties surpassed 2 million views on X. In the video, Love names Hill, Antonio Brown, and former Buffalo Bills receiver John Brown as three of his closest NFL friends.
"So I have three really, really good friends who play in the NFL right now," Love says in the clip. "One, his name is Tyreek Hill. He plays for the Miami Dolphins.”
According to the criminal complaint, Love allegedly claimed offseason workouts with NFL players helped him earn opportunities with teams before San Francisco ultimately "offered me the most money."
At least one of the players Love name-dropped wasn't interested in playing along. John Brown responded on Facebook after learning about Love's claims.
"Boy I never met you stop all that lying!! Show me some pictures of us or text messages from my number," Brown wrote.
Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan were arrested by the FBI in Boise, Idaho, on Aug. 24 and face federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
Federal investigators allege Love maintained the fake football identity from 2022 until his arrest, using it as part of romance and investment schemes targeting approximately 26 women. The alleged victims collectively lost around $1.3 million, according to the complaint.
Authorities say Love went to elaborate lengths to sell the persona. He allegedly acquired customized 49ers equipment, including a helmet, posed with prop money, produced fake financial documents, and created bogus Instagram highlight reels presenting different stages of his nonexistent NFL career. He was reportedly wearing 49ers apparel when federal agents arrested him.
Love also allegedly claimed he came from a wealthy Swiss family and worked in real estate. In another alleged romance scheme, authorities say he presented himself as a relative of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.