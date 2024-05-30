Kylie Jenner Tells Khloé Kardashian That She Has 'Healthy Distance' in Reconciled Friendship With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship is on the mend five years after a controversy involving NBA star Tristan Thompson briefly tore them apart.

During a chat with her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, on the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Jenner gave her take on the reconciliation between her and Woods. In 2018, at the time of the scandal, Thompson was dating Kardashian, with whom he has two children, when he reportedly kissed Woods at a party.

Jenner and Woods were spotted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, which the 26-year-old mentioned on The Kardashians. "It was fun," Jenner said about the run-in. "I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month."

In 2023, the two longtime pals were seen having dinner in Los Angeles, which seemed like a big deal for Kardashian-Jenner devotees at the time, but has since diminished. In an Interview cover story from that same year, Jenner also clarified that her and Woods "never fully cut each other off," which has since continued.

"I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over," Jenner added on the show. "Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever—and now it's over. People know that we're cool and no one's talking about it anymore."