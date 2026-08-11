Nike is once again bringing back another beloved colorway of the Foamposite Pro. This time, the brand has confirmed that the “Green Camo” pair (style code: IM5204-001) is returning to retailers in September.

The “Green Camo” Nike Foamposite Pro originally released in June 2013 during arguably the height of the model’s popularity in the early 2010s. The style is equipped with a green-colored woodland camo graphic that covers the entirety of the molded upper. Breaking up the look are neon yellow accents on the upper’s pull tabs and the mini Swoosh at the forefoot, while a gum brown outsole appears below. The sneaker also comes with a removable tag, which can be seen in the images below.

Readers will be able to cop the “Green Camo” Foamposite Pro retro on Sept. 18 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $250.