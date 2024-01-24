Kylie Jenner Matches Perfectly With Daughter Stormi During Valentino Show at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner and her 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster stole the show during a Paris Fashion Week event.
The mommy-daughter duo wore matching all-black outfits, complete with shades while attending the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Wednesday. Jenner's feathery get up complimented her gold earrings and tousled updo, while Webster kept it cozy with a miniature bag and sleeved version of her mother's attire.
Inside the show, Jenner snapped pictures with Jennifer Lopez, who she was seated beside.
Jenner's been fashion twins with her daughter several times before, especially during Christmas, when the two wore festive gold-sequined dresses during the Kardashian-Jenners' annual holiday party in Los Angeles.
The 26-year-old doesn't shy from talking about how much her daughter has influenced her fashion choices. Last October, she told the Wall Street Journal that Stormi "has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything."
Beauty is big business for the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder, who released a makeup collection dedicated to Stormi in 2020. In a chat with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine last November, Jenner gushed about her daughter's early makeup skills. "She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while," she said.