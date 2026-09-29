Music

Jay-Z Requests Revival of Extortion Case Against Tony Buzbee After Retraction

The Roc Nation founder seeks a renewal of his extortion case against Buzbee after the lawyer's former client denied being raped in 2000.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Jay-Z is seen at the premier of "Jay-Z" in 8 on September 13, 2026 in New York City. The parents of 19-year-old Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera, Stephanie Rodriguez and Manual Aguilar listen during a press conference at the Buzbee Law Firm. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents Aguilera's parents, said Wednesday they believe the case requires deeper examination.
BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Jill Karnicki/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jay-Z has petitioned for California's Second Appellate District to reinstate his extortion and defamation suit against attorney Tony Buzbee.
  • A Jane Doe accuser recently recanted her claims that Jay-Z and Diddy raped her in 2000 when she was 13 years old.
  • The rapper's original suit was dismissed in last year under California's anti-SLAPP law, which was upheld by the appellate panel this month for lack of evidence that Buzbee knowingly made false accusations.

Jay-Z seeks to press forward with an extortion lawsuit against Tony Buzbee after the lawyer’s former client denied being raped by him.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the 24-time Grammy winning rapper, real name Shawn Carter, filed a petition for rehearing, requesting the Second Appellate District look into its refusal to reinstate the suit against Buzbee. The filing comes after Jay-Z’s former accuser, known as Jane Doe, walked back allegations that she was raped by him and Diddy, who’s currently serving time for Mann Act violations, in 2000.

"Jane Doe's declaration proves that discovery would yield evidence supporting Carter's claims," the petition reads, according to Rolling Stone. "Fairness and due process require this court to grant rehearing."

The woman issued a statement last Thursday (Sept. 24), denying that she ever encountered or spoke to Jay-Z. She added that she was not threatened by Carter or any or his colleagues, and that denied being paid for the retraction.

While attempting to dismiss the lawsuit last year, Jay-Z claimed that his business lost $20 million due to the rape allegations. The Brooklyn native also claimed that Buzbee was pursuing a legal shakedown of him, despite the lawyer dismissing a sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy last February.

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