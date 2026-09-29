Jay-Z Requests Revival of Extortion Case Against Tony Buzbee After Retraction

Jay-Z seeks to press forward with an extortion lawsuit against Tony Buzbee after the lawyer’s former client denied being raped by him.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the 24-time Grammy winning rapper, real name Shawn Carter, filed a petition for rehearing, requesting the Second Appellate District look into its refusal to reinstate the suit against Buzbee. The filing comes after Jay-Z’s former accuser, known as Jane Doe, walked back allegations that she was raped by him and Diddy, who’s currently serving time for Mann Act violations, in 2000.

"Jane Doe's declaration proves that discovery would yield evidence supporting Carter's claims," the petition reads, according to Rolling Stone. "Fairness and due process require this court to grant rehearing."

The woman issued a statement last Thursday (Sept. 24), denying that she ever encountered or spoke to Jay-Z. She added that she was not threatened by Carter or any or his colleagues, and that denied being paid for the retraction.

While attempting to dismiss the lawsuit last year, Jay-Z claimed that his business lost $20 million due to the rape allegations. The Brooklyn native also claimed that Buzbee was pursuing a legal shakedown of him, despite the lawyer dismissing a sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy last February.