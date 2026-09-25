Jay-Z Accuser Recants 'False' Allegations, Apologizes for Causing 'Immense Pain’'

An anonymous woman who dropped her lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of raping her has issued a statement apologizing for her “false” allegations.

The woman, who has only been identified as Jane Doe, issued a statement on Thursday (Sept. 24).

“My allegations that Shawn Carter raped me or otherwise sexually assaulted me were false,” the statement, obtained by Complex, read. “I have never met Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever. There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter. I understand that my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone. I sincerely and unconditionally apologize to Mr. Carter for the devastating harm I have caused to him, his family, and his reputation.”

Jay-Z denied the accusations when the lawsuit was first filed against him, accusing Doe and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, of staging a “blackmail attempt” against him. She dropped the lawsuit, in which she alleged she was raped by Diddy and Jay-Z in 2000 when she was 13 years old, in February last year.

In a declaration filed following the dismissal of the lawsuit, Hov claimed that it resulted in roughly $20 million in lost income.