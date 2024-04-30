Kendrick Lamar's Drake Clapback "Euphoria" Now Available to Stream on DSPs

Kendrick Lamar's new track "Euphoria" is sending the internet abuzz, and now digital streaming platforms are joining in on the frenzy.
Shortly after the pgLang co-founder dropped the Drake diss on YouTube, "Euphoria" made its way to DSPs like Apple Music and Spotify.
As Rap Radar head Elliott Wilson and Audiomack co-founder Brian Zisook both pointed out on X, pgLang had no involvement in the song's release, as "Euphoria" was dropped as part of a direct licensing agreement between Lamar and Interscope.
For now, Lamar and Drake are 2-for-2 in diss tracks, although Drizzy's latest single, "Taylor Made (Freestyle)" caught a cease-and-desist order from the estate of 2Pac for using AI to replicate the late rapper's vocals.
Revisit them all here: