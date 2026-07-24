Dave Chappelle’s High School Alma Mater Reportedly Calls Off Fundraiser for New Theater Named After Him
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A disagreement reportedly broke out between high school faculty and students over comments the comedian made in his recent Netflix special 'The Closer.'Trace William Cowen
Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons reportedly said DaBaby should be allowed to perform live after the rapper took the time to educate himself.tara mahadevan
Caitlyn Jenner came to Dave Chappelle's defense on Twitter over controversial remarks made about the trans community in his latest Netflix special 'The Closer.'Jose Martinez
B. Pagels-Minor was accused of leaking payout information regarding Chappelle's 'The Closer' standup special, a controversial program that sparked criticism.Joshua Espinoza