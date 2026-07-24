Transphobia

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Three men are pictured: Dana White in a black polo, Shane Gillis in a suit, and Josh Hokit shirtless with tattoos, including a lion tattoo on his chest.
Sports

Dana White and Shane Gillis Voice Disapproval of Josh Hokit Calling Michelle Obama a Man

During the UFC Freedom 250 event, staged on the lawn of the White House, Josh Hokit called Michelle Obama "a man."

Joe Price40 days ago
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI
Music

Boosie Badazz Bans Trans Women From Topless Pool Party: 'We Will Be Checking'

The rapper responded to a curious prospective attendee, flxing that he tried to be respectful after his past disparaging remarks toward LGBTQ+ people.

Jade Gomez49 days ago
Azealia Banks performing on stage with a microphone; Dave Chappelle at an event in a suit.
Pop Culture

Azealia Banks Says Dave Chappelle Was ‘Sweating’ After Her Trans Friends, Calls Him a 'Chaser'

Chappelle previously faced criticism for some of his stand-up material that focused on the trans community.

Joe Price100 days ago
First Trans Cheerleader for Carolina Panthers Claims She Was Fired Following Trump Re-Election
Sports

First Trans Cheerleader for Carolina Panthers Claims She Was Fired Following Trump Re-Election

Justine Lindsay says she's 'not throwing shade' at the NFL or the team, but rather, she's just explaining what happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
J.K. Rowling, with red hair, speaks at a podium; Azealia Banks performs in a pink outfit on stage.
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Responds to Azealia Banks Criticizing Her Anti-Trans Views

The 'Harry Potter' author responded to the "212" rapper.

Alex Ocho494 days ago
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Azealia Banks performing on stage, wearing a white outfit. J.K. Rowling at an event, in a navy dress with silver details.
Music

Azealia Banks Once Again Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views

The "212" rapper questioned why Rowling is "dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population."

Alex Ocho496 days ago
Pedro Pascal in glasses and a jacket, standing against a purple backdrop with white text.
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal Slams Anti-Trans Bigotry as 'Vile' and 'Pathetic'

The Chilean actor responded to a troll's comment on a recent post on transgender rights.

Alex Ocho513 days ago
Le'Veon Bell attends Hip-Hop Sounds & Stories presented by NTWRK, Audible and Amazon Music.
Sports

Le'Veon Bell and Trans Woman Clash Over His Trump Support and Transphobia After He Slid in Her DMs

The former NFL running back responded to a trans woman who called him out for sliding in her DMs after he shared a transphobic message.

Joe Price623 days ago
Man in a suit at a press event, holding a microphone, backdrop with logos
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says J.K. Rowling's Persistent Transphobia Makes Him 'Really Sad'

Radcliffe suggested Rowling's continued transphobia contradicts the "deeply empathetic" world she created with 'Harry Potter.'

Joe Price815 days ago
Music

J. Cole Slammed Online Over Transphobic Lines on New 'Might Delete Later' Track "Pi"

Social media users are criticizing some of Cole's controversial lyrics on the surprise project.

Jaelani Turner-Williams840 days ago
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Two men at an event; one in a patterned jacket over a shirt, the other in a suit with sunglasses, using a phone
Pop Culture

Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Egomaniac' Dave Chappelle Wanted Public Apology for Calling Out Anti-Trans Material

Carmichael is currently on a promo run for his absolutely excellent new series 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.'

Trace William Cowen842 days ago
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Mentions Trans People Again in New Netflix Special ‘The Dreamer’: ‘I Ain’t Doing Trans Jokes Anymore’

The comedian's new comedy special addresses the controversy behind his past statements on the trans community. "I love punching down," he said of making jokes about disabled people.

Alex Ocho937 days ago
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Says She Would 'Happily' Go to Prison for Her Anti-Trans Views

The 'Harry Potter' author has a long history of making transphobic comments online, going back to 2017.

tara mahadevan1009 days ago
Music

Wanda Sykes Says Dave Chappelle's Comments on Trans People Were 'So Hurtful'

Wanda Sykes said that Dave Chappelle's transgender material in 'The Closer' was "so hurtful," even though she still "loves the guy."

Joe Price1158 days ago
This is an image of Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade, and Gabrielle Union-Wade
Pop Culture

Dwyane Wade on Leaving Florida Amid Anti-LGBTQ Legislation: 'My Family Would Not Be Accepted or Feel Comfortable'

On 'Headliners with Rachel Nichols,' D-Wade shared that he and his family moved out of Florida partly due to rising anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and rhetoric.

Starr Savoy1186 days ago
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Rasheeda Williams attends the Sundance Film Festival
Pop Culture

Rasheeda Williams Fatally Shot in Atlanta, Trans Star of Hit Sundance Doc ‘Kokomo City’ Was 35

Rasheeda Williams, also known as Koko da Doll and seen in the hit Sundance documentary 'Kokomo City,' was shot and killed in Atlanta. She was just 35 years old.

Brad Callas1191 days ago
Dwyane Wade is seen in this paparazzi image
Sports

Dwyane Wade Calls Out Ex-Wife for ‘Serious and Harmful Allegations’ About Daughter (UPDATE)

In an extended message, Dwyane Wade responded to recent claims made by his ex-wife, who he says has been an "absent parent" to their daughter Zaya.

Trace William Cowen1360 days ago
A photo of Daniel Racliffe spliced with one of 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe Says It Was 'Important' for Him to Speak Out Against J.K Rowling's Transphobic Comments

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has opened up about why he felt it was "really important" to speak out against 'Harry Potter' author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments.

Joe Price1361 days ago

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