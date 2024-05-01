Kendrick Lamar might've mixed up actor Haley Joel Osment with televangelist Joel Osteen on his explosive Drake diss track "Euphoria"—or he might just be playing 4D chess again.

Upon being surprised with the song on Tuesday morning, listeners noticed Lamar had this to say in the second verse: "Am I battling ghosts or AI?/N***a feeling like Joel Hale Osteen/Funny, he was in a film called A.I./And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him."

The 1999 horror classic The Sixth Sense and 2001 sci-fi flick A.I. Artificial Intelligence both starred Osment as a child. Osteen, meanwhile, regularly hosts his own ministry show live from Lakewood Church in Houston.