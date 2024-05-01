Nobody Can Decide If Kendrick's Haley Joel Osment and Joel Osteen Mix-Up on "Euphoria" Was Intentional

Lamar references Osment's films 'The Sixth Sense' and 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence' on his Drake diss track.

May 01, 2024
Kendrick Lamar might've mixed up actor Haley Joel Osment with televangelist Joel Osteen on his explosive Drake diss track "Euphoria"—or he might just be playing 4D chess again.

Upon being surprised with the song on Tuesday morning, listeners noticed Lamar had this to say in the second verse: "Am I battling ghosts or AI?/N***a feeling like Joel Hale Osteen/Funny, he was in a film called A.I./And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him."

The 1999 horror classic The Sixth Sense and 2001 sci-fi flick A.I. Artificial Intelligence both starred Osment as a child. Osteen, meanwhile, regularly hosts his own ministry show live from Lakewood Church in Houston.

The verse could be a clever double entendre that Lamar thought of in the weeks that Drake goaded him for a response on "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." It could also be a flat-out mix-up.

See some of Twitter's best reactions to the debate below.

Kendrick confusing Haley Joel Osment with Joel Osteen is so fucking funny, he didn’t even Google shit, just walked into the booth mad as hell lmaooo https://t.co/ibu9xq3FvR

— Iron Jack Solomon 🇵🇸 (@JackSolomonETU) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @JackSolomonETU

Joel Osteen got 24 hrs to respond.

"I recognize my Lord & Savior, He's the real "TOP DAWG" The REAL 6 God. Who created the world in 6 days? God." pic.twitter.com/ifWo0gxJS1

— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @roywoodjr

Drake gonna have a bar saying "um actually, it was Haley Joel Osment not Joel Osteen"

— Thee Dookie Shatsworth (@SirFriizzy) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @SirFriizzy

I really, really liked the mashup Haley Joel Osment and Joel Osteen line or “Joey Hale Osteen”.

“Am I battling ghosts or AI… cause my Sixth Sense telling me to off ‘eem.”

That went so crazy in my brain. pic.twitter.com/uMDls64uSh

— Theriziniggasaurus 🦖🔜DreamCon ‘24 (@RissqueRay) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @RissqueRay

I don’t think the Joel Osteen line was a mistake solely because he knew Haley Joel Osment was in Artificial Intelligence, and who the fuck knows that without knowing his correct name lmao

— we teach bottoms to shrink themselves (@Chrissssssw) May 1, 2024
Twitter: @Chrissssssw

I’m sorry but I cannot stop laughing at Kendrick mixing up AI/Sixth Sense child actor Haley Joel Osment and televangelist grifter Joel Osteen

— Zak 🗣🍼💜💪 (@ZakKondratenko) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @ZakKondratenko

He didn’t mix it up at all
He purposely did a play on words with the names “Joel Hale Osteen”
Haley Joel Osment (AI & 6th sense)
Joel Olsteen(fake preacher with mega cult following)
That fckn Quadruple entendre went over yall heads!! https://t.co/e9Xy8BXc6Y

— THE QUEEN 👑 (@Queen_Mykk) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @Queen_Mykk

One of the best parts of the Kendrick diss track is him mixing up Haley Joel Osment and Joel Osteen pic.twitter.com/X1n2byj6Ag

— the silence enjoyer (@carryingfire) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @carryingfire

Analyzed this like it was the Zapruder film and I hear him saying "Joel Hale Osteen," which is much funnier — something my mom would say https://t.co/EOOLkWqmB8

— Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @jeremypgordon

Kendrick clearly says:

"Am I battling ghosts or AI?
Feeling like Joel Hale Osteen"

Not Joel Osteen, but a fusion of the names. Still maybe he goofed, but possible he's purposefully combining them to say "idk who I'm fighting, AI (hjo/AI verses) or ghosts (Osteen/ghost writers)"

— zach d’amico (@zddamico) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @zddamico

Haley Joel Osment = Joel Osteen pic.twitter.com/9ZT9QnQID6

— 𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲🍠 (@yanaaikn) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @yanaaikn

y'all really think Kendrick thinks the kid from the 6th sense name was Joel Hale Osteen? fr? lol and he referenced two movies the kid was in like he don't have IMDb on his phone lmfao I ain't even know he was in AI I only remember 6th sense and forrest gump. and entourage tbh

— DL2 (@DL2TV) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @DL2TV

The still-brewing feud kicked off when Lamar went after Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" from the Future and Metro Boomin album We Don't Trust You. Cole swiftly followed with "7 Minute Drill" before retracting his diss, while Drake hasn't let up.

With many of Drake's peers—like Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, and Rick Ross—now going against the 6 God, all bets are off on how he'll respond to Lamar next.

