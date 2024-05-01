Kendrick Lamar might've mixed up actor Haley Joel Osment with televangelist Joel Osteen on his explosive Drake diss track "Euphoria"—or he might just be playing 4D chess again.
Upon being surprised with the song on Tuesday morning, listeners noticed Lamar had this to say in the second verse: "Am I battling ghosts or AI?/N***a feeling like Joel Hale Osteen/Funny, he was in a film called A.I./And my sixth sense tellin' me to off him."
The 1999 horror classic The Sixth Sense and 2001 sci-fi flick A.I. Artificial Intelligence both starred Osment as a child. Osteen, meanwhile, regularly hosts his own ministry show live from Lakewood Church in Houston.
The verse could be a clever double entendre that Lamar thought of in the weeks that Drake goaded him for a response on "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle." It could also be a flat-out mix-up.
See some of Twitter's best reactions to the debate below.
The still-brewing feud kicked off when Lamar went after Drake and J. Cole on "Like That" from the Future and Metro Boomin album We Don't Trust You. Cole swiftly followed with "7 Minute Drill" before retracting his diss, while Drake hasn't let up.
With many of Drake's peers—like Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, and Rick Ross—now going against the 6 God, all bets are off on how he'll respond to Lamar next.