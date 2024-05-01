New York State's Twitter Account Trolls Joel Embiid's Play Against Knicks by Posting Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss

The state's official page co-signed the city's hatred for its basketball rival by sharing a snippet of K.Dot's "Euphoria."

May 01, 2024
Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Ahead of the New York Knicks' potential closeout game of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, the state of New York's official Twitter account threw shade at last year's MVP by referencing Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss "Euphoria."

The New York Post's cover on Monday declared Embiid the "Most Hated Man in NY" as the Knicks looked to send the All-Star Center and his Sixers home for the season with a win at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The @NYGov account co-signed the city's hatred for Embiid by reposting a tweet alongside a snippet of Kendrick's "Euphoria," which the Compton rapper released on Tuesday in response to the Canadian's recent disses "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."

Twitter: @NYGov

The specific portion of Kendrick's diss shared by the state of New York comes from the first verse in "Euphoria," which sees Lamar admit to hating everything about Drake.

“Now let me say I’m the biggest hater/I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk/I hate the way that you dress/I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch a flight, it’s gon’ be direct,” Kendrick raps.

It didn't take long for New York rap and basketball fans to catch wind of the post, prompting an assortment of notable replies. Check them out below.

FIGHT BACK MAN @PennsylvaniaGov https://t.co/eQjuvaFLmQ

— dhwani (@dhwanisaraiya_) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @dhwanisaraiya_

me getting this tweet through approvals https://t.co/qcWqf1vS6c pic.twitter.com/IQeVmpzPxV

— Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @sam_alberti

Today is too chaotic… https://t.co/jyvu6p3Y0t pic.twitter.com/tjRmZzqYpl

— Hoochie Hugging Hemp (@Hempsism) May 1, 2024
Twitter: @Hempsism

what is happening https://t.co/OFrdluWLE0 pic.twitter.com/rw5KNzfjw6

— NaomiCampbell’sHazmatSuit (@NegressElba) May 1, 2024
Twitter: @NegressElba

REAL HATERS UP 1000 https://t.co/0XM4OkaXGn pic.twitter.com/tVRh9dqDPr

— Hoochie Daddy Hunter (@KashleeBanx) May 1, 2024
Twitter: @KashleeBanx

Yea no more internet for today… ya got it. https://t.co/7eRSxFNlPJ pic.twitter.com/rSf1asIDt6

— 👑R.L.Ace0_0 🦦🦦🦦 (@ace0_0) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @ace0_0

God I love being a New Yorker https://t.co/7gkEccpCs0

— Brian Rodriguez (@Mario4eva1118) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @Mario4eva1118

dot got the state of New York doin this https://t.co/8fYJoeeWbx pic.twitter.com/UKQlWyxQd9

— 🪼. (@kayomummy) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @kayomummy

Go NY! Go NY! GO! https://t.co/rraHo2OUxN pic.twitter.com/9WOiPWJ2Pc

— Yeah Mo! (@MotownInMotion_) April 30, 2024
Twitter: @MotownInMotion_
