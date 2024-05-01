New York State's Twitter Account Trolls Joel Embiid's Play Against Knicks by Posting Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss

Ahead of the New York Knicks' potential closeout game of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, the state of New York's official Twitter account threw shade at last year's MVP by referencing Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss "Euphoria."

The New York Post's cover on Monday declared Embiid the "Most Hated Man in NY" as the Knicks looked to send the All-Star Center and his Sixers home for the season with a win at Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The @NYGov account co-signed the city's hatred for Embiid by reposting a tweet alongside a snippet of Kendrick's "Euphoria," which the Compton rapper released on Tuesday in response to the Canadian's recent disses "Push Ups" and "Taylor Made Freestyle."