Gillie Da Kid isn’t endorsing Kendrick Lamar’s new diss track “Euphoria.”
The Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his opinion.
“I just heard that Kendrick Lamar diss,” Gillie said. “I fuck with Kendrick but that shit was corn on the cob.”
The 40-year-old thinks Drake is winning against K.Dot, and also mentioned Chris Brown, who’s currently beefing with Quavo—and who Gillie puts on top, as well.
“You know what’s crazy, man? The light skin n***as is winning, man, three to nothing, man. Fucking Drake up two to nothing. Motherfucking Chris Brown up one to nothing. ... Light skin n***as just think they run the world, man. You dark skin n***as better step your game up, man, for real,” he continued.
His caption echoes the sentiment, reading, "I’m tired of these Liteskin N!$$az they think they run the world 😂😂💀💀."
It’s clear not everyone agrees with Gillie.
Metro Boomin and Jay Rock backed Lamar’s play. Metro dropped off a flurry of laugh-crying emojis and a GIF referencing Drake's "Metro shut your ho ass up and make some drums" bar from "Push Ups":
Rock went a little further. “N***a got fried like a nice golden brown wing lol,” the TDE veteran wrote on X.
TDE president Terrence "Punch" Henderson’s reaction was also on the brief side, tweeting, “Well.”