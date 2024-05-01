YNW Melly can’t narrow down how he feels about being name-dropped on Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” diss track.

K.Dot, 36, dropped his response to Drake’s “Push Ups” on Tuesday and critiqued the 37-year-old Canadian rapper’s persona, authenticity, alleged lack of genuine connection to Black culture, and other personal details.

Lamar’s diss sees the Compton rapper bring up J. Cole, 39, who he has been friendly with in the past and collaborated with on tracks including “HiiiPoWeR,” which Cole produced. Kendrick likens that friendship, along with his relationship to Drake, to YNW Melly by alluding to the fact that the Florida rapper is currently behind bars and charged with the murder of two of his associates, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Chris “YNW Juvy” Thomas.

By bringing up 25-year-old Melly, Kendrick insinuates that he’s ready to turn to violence against his former friends if need be.

It's three GOATs left and I seen two of them kissin' and huggin' on stage

I love 'em to death, and in eight bars, I'll explain that phrase, huh

It's nothin' nobody can tell me, huh

I don't wanna talk on no celly, huh

You know I got language barriers, huh

It's no accent you can sell me, huh

Yeah, Cole and Aubrey know I'm a selfish n***a

The crown is heavy, huh

I pray they my real friends, if not, I'm YNW Melly

"Kendrick Lamar is one of my favorite rappers so I feel honored and appalled...I'm a household name—just for the wrong shit!!!" Melly told TMZ on Tuesday.

A mistrial in Melly's double murder case was declared in 2023 and he will be tried again. Melly’s request for bond as he awaits the commencement of the new trial was denied by the judge presiding over the case.